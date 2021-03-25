Handful Of Kingdom Blades Garner Hockey All-Star Recognition

The Kingdom Blades blank visiting Burr and Burton 4-0 in a Vermont girls high school hockey clash at the BOR in Barre on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Kingdom Blades girls hockey season ended abruptly because of COVID-19, but the local girls still enjoyed a banner season in 2021.

And four of their players were recognized as 2021 All-Stars by the Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association.

Among the honorees: Korey Champney and Julia Ballinger, both senior defenseman from North Country; Liza Morse, a junior forward from Danville; and Reese Petit, a freshman forward from Lake Region.

The Blades, a cooperative program in its fifth year, are comprised of players from Northeast Kingdom schools St. J, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region and North Country.

Playing in Division II this winter, the Blades started the season 6-0 before dropping their season finale to Missisquoi. Finishing second in the standings, the locals were elevated to the Division I tournament for the first time.

But the fourth-seeded Blades never got on the ice — their home quarterfinal with No. 5 Rice called off just hours before the opening faceoff after the Blades were deemed close-contacts with a positive case stemming from playing against Missisquoi in the season finale.

Wednesday’s Division I championship between Essex and Burlington/Colchester, meanwhile, was canceled at the last minute with both teams at the arena and preparing to play.

Four Blades standouts also earned spots on the 2021 Rotary All-Star Classic roster, including Champney and Ballinger, and St. Johnsbury’s Alexis Duranleau and Holly Stein. The 37th annual clash featuring the best seniors in Division I and II will not be played due to COVID-19.

VERMONT GIRLS ICE HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION

2021 ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

Kingdom Blades

Korey Champney, Sr., D

Reese Petit, Fr., F

Liza Morse, Jr., F

Julia Ballinger, Sr., D

BFA-St. Albans

Macie Boissonneault, Sr., G

Sophia Zemianek, Jr., D

Jodie Gratton, Soph., F

Caroline Bliss, Fr., F

Middlebury

Abby Hodsden, Sr., G

Audrey Schnoor, Sr., D

Ella Tucker, Fr., F

Channing Brush 8, D

Burlington/Colchester

Ruby Wool, Sr., F

Brynn Coughlin, Sr., F

Kendall Muzzy, Sr., D

Camryn Poulin, Fr., F

Missisquoi

Madison Conley, Sr., G

Abigail Bessette, Sr., D

Brianna Parent, Sr., F

Burr and Burton

Stella Turner, Sr., F

Penelope Francomb, Sr., F

Lola Herzog, Sr., G

Champlain Valley

Riley Erdman, Soph., F

Tess Everett, Soph., F

Karina Bushweller, Soph., D

Rutland

Alexis Patterson, Sr., F

Izzy Crossman, Jr., F

Essex

Celia Wiegand, Soph., D

Courtney Himes, Sr., D

Abigail Robbins, Sr., F

Hannah Himes, Sr., F

Sophia Forcier, Sr., G

South Burlington

Sabrina Brunet, Fr., F

Catie Collins, Fr., D

Sofie Richland, Jr., F

Ella Troville, Sr., D

Hartford

Izzy Stack, Sr., F

Sophie Trombley, Jr., D

Nora Knudsen, Jr., D

Grace Bazin, Jr., D

Harwood

Hailey Bricky, Sr., D

Louisa Thomsen, Soph., F

Amelia Nordle, Sr., F

Union-32

Cece Curtin, Sr., F

Caitlyn Fielder, Soph., F

Gracyn Kurrle, Fr., D

Woodstock

Konijnenberg, Soph., F

Lily Gubbins, Soph., D

Skylar Haley, Jr., F

Academic All-Stars

Seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.5 GPA

Ruby Wool, Burlington/Colchester

Kendall Muzzy, Burlington/Colchester

Brynn Coughlin, Burlington/Colchester

Katherine Veronneau, Champlain Valley

Alicia Veronneau, Champlain Valley

