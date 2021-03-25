Handful Of Kingdom Blades Garner Hockey All-Star Recognition

The Kingdom Blades girls hockey season ended abruptly because of COVID-19, but the local girls still enjoyed a banner season in 2021.
And four of their players were recognized as 2021 All-Stars by the Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association.
Among the honorees: Korey Champney and Julia Ballinger, both senior defenseman from North Country; Liza Morse, a junior forward from Danville; and Reese Petit, a freshman forward from Lake Region.
The Blades, a cooperative program in its fifth year, are comprised of players from Northeast Kingdom schools St. J, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region and North Country.
Playing in Division II this winter, the Blades started the season 6-0 before dropping their season finale to Missisquoi. Finishing second in the standings, the locals were elevated to the Division I tournament for the first time.
But the fourth-seeded Blades never got on the ice — their home quarterfinal with No. 5 Rice called off just hours before the opening faceoff after the Blades were deemed close-contacts with a positive case stemming from playing against Missisquoi in the season finale.
Wednesday’s Division I championship between Essex and Burlington/Colchester, meanwhile, was canceled at the last minute with both teams at the arena and preparing to play.
Four Blades standouts also earned spots on the 2021 Rotary All-Star Classic roster, including Champney and Ballinger, and St. Johnsbury’s Alexis Duranleau and Holly Stein. The 37th annual clash featuring the best seniors in Division I and II will not be played due to COVID-19.
VERMONT GIRLS ICE HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION
2021 ALL-STAR SELECTIONS
Kingdom Blades
Korey Champney, Sr., D
Reese Petit, Fr., F
Liza Morse, Jr., F
Julia Ballinger, Sr., D
BFA-St. Albans
Macie Boissonneault, Sr., G
Sophia Zemianek, Jr., D
Jodie Gratton, Soph., F
Caroline Bliss, Fr., F
Middlebury
Abby Hodsden, Sr., G
Audrey Schnoor, Sr., D
Ella Tucker, Fr., F
Channing Brush 8, D
Burlington/Colchester
Ruby Wool, Sr., F
Brynn Coughlin, Sr., F
Kendall Muzzy, Sr., D
Camryn Poulin, Fr., F
Missisquoi
Madison Conley, Sr., G
Abigail Bessette, Sr., D
Brianna Parent, Sr., F
Burr and Burton
Stella Turner, Sr., F
Penelope Francomb, Sr., F
Lola Herzog, Sr., G
Champlain Valley
Riley Erdman, Soph., F
Tess Everett, Soph., F
Karina Bushweller, Soph., D
Rutland
Alexis Patterson, Sr., F
Izzy Crossman, Jr., F
Essex
Celia Wiegand, Soph., D
Courtney Himes, Sr., D
Abigail Robbins, Sr., F
Hannah Himes, Sr., F
Sophia Forcier, Sr., G
South Burlington
Sabrina Brunet, Fr., F
Catie Collins, Fr., D
Sofie Richland, Jr., F
Ella Troville, Sr., D
Hartford
Izzy Stack, Sr., F
Sophie Trombley, Jr., D
Nora Knudsen, Jr., D
Grace Bazin, Jr., D
Harwood
Hailey Bricky, Sr., D
Louisa Thomsen, Soph., F
Amelia Nordle, Sr., F
Union-32
Cece Curtin, Sr., F
Caitlyn Fielder, Soph., F
Gracyn Kurrle, Fr., D
Woodstock
Konijnenberg, Soph., F
Lily Gubbins, Soph., D
Skylar Haley, Jr., F
Academic All-Stars
Seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.5 GPA
Ruby Wool, Burlington/Colchester
Kendall Muzzy, Burlington/Colchester
Brynn Coughlin, Burlington/Colchester
Katherine Veronneau, Champlain Valley
Alicia Veronneau, Champlain Valley
