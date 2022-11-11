The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association revealed this week its All-Vermont teams for high school boys and girls volleyball teams.

Select seniors from the teams will go on to represent Vermont in the Senior Showcase against New Hampshire. The girls match is set for Nov. 20 at at Plymouth State College (1 p.m.) and the boys showcase is slated for June 2023. The time and location are to be determined, according to the news release.

