The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association revealed this week its All-Vermont teams for high school boys and girls volleyball teams.
Select seniors from the teams will go on to represent Vermont in the Senior Showcase against New Hampshire. The girls match is set for Nov. 20 at at Plymouth State College (1 p.m.) and the boys showcase is slated for June 2023. The time and location are to be determined, according to the news release.
Six St. Johnsbury and five Lyndon girls were honored. Hilltopper setter Jayden Henderson was named to the Metro first team while Viking setters Clara Hernandez and Grace Martin were Lake/Capital first-team choices.
The full list is below.
METRO DIVISION GIRLS
First Team
BFA-St. Albans: Lindsey LaBelle, middle; Jayden Walent, hitter. Champlain Valley: Maddie Bunting, hitter; Anna Dagget, libero; Grace Wells, hitter. Essex: Reese Gregory, setter; Izzy Nerad, hitter; Jocelyn Ray, middle; Anna Towne, middle; Bianca Williams, hitter. Mount Mansfield: Shaina Keough, hitter; Piper Whelan, libero. Rice: Anouk Von Bernewitz, setter; Finnley Jacobson, middle. St. Johnsbury: Jayden Henderson, setter.
Second Team
Burlington: Hana Sehovic, setter. Champlain Valley: Samara Ashooh, middle; Harper Danforth, middle; Merrill Jacobs, setter. Essex: Shakeira Konare, hitter; Celine Yao, DS. Mount Mansfield: Lily Gouse, hitter; Adah Wood, middle. Rice: Gabby Sneddon, hitter; Catherine Viner, DS. South Burlington: Aleah Staley, hitter; Alece Staley, middle. St. Johnsbury: Ainsley Atkinson, hitter; Grace Hall, hitter; Maya Torres, libero.
Third Team
BFA-St. Albans: Anna Bouchard, setter; Hannah Branon, setter; Sydney Preseau, middle. Champlain Valley: Shelby Companion, hitter. Rice: Mary Grace Murphy, middle; Lissy Sumner, DS; Samantha Walter, hitter. South Burlington: Winnie Anderson, setter; Ivy Jiang, libero. St. Johnsbury: Madalyn Atkinson, hitter; Kacie Nelson, middle.
LAKE/CAPITAL DIVISION GIRLS
First Team
Colchester: Marina Bushell, setter; Jasmine Weaver, hitter. Enosburg: Lilly Robtoy, setter/DS. Harwood: Amalia Iskandarova, libero; Mia Lapointe, middle; Teras Wood, hitter. Lyndon: Clara Hernandez, setter/middle; Grace Martin, setter. Montpelier: Rachana Cherian, hitter; Serena Gahagan, hitter; Anita Nandawula, libero. Vermont Commons: Zangmu Lama Sherpa, hitter.
Second Team
Colchester: Emma Foss, hitter; Lily Niemi-Mosko, hitter; Elena Solomon, middle. Harwood: Irene Garcia Alcala-Zamora, setter. Lyndon: Kayley Goodsell, hitter; Rita Martin, DS. Montpelier: Caroline Flynn, middle. Vermont Commons: Sophie Richardson-Shepard, hitter.
Third Team
Hartford: Felicity Adams, hitter; Bella Trombley, hitter. Harwood: Abigail Holter, hitter; Ava Lawson, hitter; Lyndon: Alyse Trepanier, DS. Montpelier: Mali Miller, libero. Middlebury: Sienna Rubright, hitter.
