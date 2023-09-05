Hardwick Trails To Celebrate 20 Years On Saturday

HARDWICK — Hardwick Trails will hold a 20th-anniversary celebration on Saturday, including a series of recreational events.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the public is invited to celebrate 20 years of the no-fee community trail system — open year-round with over 10 miles of non-motorized use.
The event will include six miles of wide double-track hiking and five miles of winding single-track biking.
Starting at 9 a.m. will be the Marlene Clark Fitness Course event hosted by the Clark family. There will be prizes available and all levels of fitness are encouraged to join in the half-mile fitness loop walk and the fitness loop prediction fun run/walk.
There will also be two one-hour group bike rides, one for beginner and one for intermediate with a 10 a.m. start. From 10-11 a.m. will be a story walk featuring The Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2 in guided ready. In that same time window is a guided plant walk with naturalist Erin Rosenthal focusing on medicinal properties of plants and fungus.
Fairy house building in the woods will occur from 11 a.m. to noon.
Adaptive Sports Partners will provide instructions, equipment and guides from 9-11 a.m. There will also be a poetry walk featuring Vermont students and published poets throughout the celebration.
The Celebration Finale will be held at noon and will honor trail advocates.
Community volunteers and donors care for the trails and make recreation use possible; such as keeping the trails groomed in the winter and mowed during the summer.
The Hardwick Trails trailhead is located at Hazen Union School.
