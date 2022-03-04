ST. JOHNSBURY — In the biggest moment, the biggest man stepped up.
Fritz Hauser banked in a lob pass off an inbounds play in the closing seconds of overtime to lift top-seeded St. Johnsbury to an epic 42-41 victory over No. 9 Mt. Mansfield in a Division I quarterfinal on Friday night.
“I just had a feeling even when regulation finished we were going to find a way to win the game,” second-year St. J coach Ben Davis said. “I believed it until the end. The guys have done that all season. I said it before and I will say it again, no moment is too big.”
The moment escalates Sunday as the Hilltoppers return to University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium for the fourth time in five seasons. St. J will take on No. 4 Rutland for a berth in the state final.
“Everyone stayed confident in that last huddle,” said Hauser, the 6-foot-7 senior forward. “Everyone on this team knew we were going to take the win. We’re excited. But we have a lot more to come.”
Hauser’s heroics saved the season. And they came in improbable fashion.
Mt. Mansfield led 41-40 and had possession on St. J’s baseline with less than five seconds to play. But after inbounding once and getting fouled (not in bonus yet), the Cougars were whistled for a five-second call the next inbounds attempt — giving the ball to the Hilltoppers on the baseline with a chance to win it.
With no timeouts, Davis dialed up a play that he’d yet to use in a game — a lob for Hauser at the rim.
Colby Garey-Wright set the play in motion, lofting a soft, pinpoint pass over the defense. Hauser beat his defender to the rim, then elevated over another Cougar and softly banked in the alley-oop for the game-winner that set off a wild celebration.
“My teammates did a great job of supporting me on that last shot,” Hauser said.
Hauser was mobbed by teammates, then engulfed by the large, boisterous student section that stormed the court.
“Coach calls out plays on the fly in practice,” Hauser said. “We’ve run that one a couple of times in practice and we haven’t scored off of it. That just shows how much trust everyone has in me and in the team to make big plays.”
“The senior group was determined to not let this be their last game,” Davis said.
The Hilltoppers nearly won in regulation. Up 31-29 in the closing seconds, Mt. Mansfield hoisted a prayer 3 as time was running out, but Sean Farrell’s rebound-and-scoop went down just as time expired.
In a close play, the referees huddled and ruled the basket was good.
Overtime.
A Hauser putback off his own rebound made it 39-all in the extra frame, but Farrell put Mt. Mansfield up 41-39 on a driving layup with 10 seconds to play.
St. J raced back and Nathan Clay drove hard to the hoop and drew a shooting foul. After the heady play, Clay hit the first foul shot to make it 41-40. He then missed the second (also called for a lane violation) to set up the final game-deciding sequence.
Hauser finished with 13 points while senior guard Murphy Young kept the Hilltoppers afloat with big buckets, including a key 3 in overtime.
“Murphy was huge,” Hauser said. “When guys weren’t hitting shots, he helped swing the momentum back our way. A huge performance.”
St. J led 8-0 to start, but the Cougars drew within 17-16 at halftime and kept it close for the rest of the night inside an electric Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
Owen Pinaud had a team-high 15 points, including four 3s in the fourth quarter and overtime to help Mt. Mansfield nearly pull off the upset.
St. J beat MMU twice in the regular season, 43-31 and 40-30, but the Cougars were far-improved. They rebounded from an 0-10 start and entered Friday night winning 9 of 11 games.
“We expected a tough game,” Davis said. “MMU has been playing extremely well the second half of the year. They have been a different team and we knew this was going to be a grind-it-out type of game.”
Sam Begin finished with six points and Clay hit 5 of 8 foul shots on the night for the Hilltoppers, who won their 10th straight and continue to find ways to win in the clutch.
“We know we are the old, experienced team,” Hauser said. “We remember what happened to us last year in the playoffs. We’re so confident in ourselves, in each other. Whether it’s buzzer-beaters, 75-foot shots, any shot, we know we can make it.”
St. J plays Rutland Sunday night at 6 in the first of two D-I semifinals. Eli Pockette hit a go-ahead 3 with 2.7 seconds to lift the Ravens to a 44-43 win over No. 5 Essex on Friday.
No. 2 Rice will meet No. 3 Champlain Valley in Sunday’s nightcap.
The Hilltoppers swept Rutland in the regular season, 55-35 and 46-41.
St. J will be ready for the moment.
“They are on a mission,” Davis said of his players. “They are not going to let anybody get in their way. From the start of the season to now, they have one goal, and that’s to win the championship.”
MM (9-13): Leamon 1-0-2, Leombruso-Nicholson 3-0-7, Pinaud 5-0-15, Hamilton 1-0-3, Farrell 2-0-4, Johnston 1-0-2, Strauss 1-0-2, Syverson 3-0-6. Totals: 17-FG 0-1-FT 41.
SJ (18-1): Nathan Clay 0-5-5, Colby Garey-Wright 1-0-2, Tobias Kamann 0-1-1, Murphy Young 5-4-15, Sam Begin 2-2-6, Fritz Hauser 6-0-13. Totals: 14-FG 12-21-FT 42.
MM 4 12 7 8 10 — 41
SJ 10 7 7 7 11 — 42
3-Point FG: M 7 (Leombruno-Nicholson, Pinaud 5, Hamilton); S 2 (Young, Hauser). Team Fouls: M