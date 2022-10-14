Have A Laugh, Support Lyndon Softball; Local Girls Hockey Club Kicks Off Sunday

The NVU-Lyndon softball team is holding a Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Starlite Theater on the NVU Campus on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Proceeds from the event will the Hornets’ spring training trip in the winter.
Lyndon is coming off the most wins in program history since joining the NCAA as well as its first NAC playoff appearance since 2015. With a strong recruiting class and most of the team returning the team has a goal of contending for the 2023 NAC championship.
There are plans for a cash bar, silent auction and concessions. The show will feature three well-known comedians, including Ira Proctor, Harrison Stebbins and Bryce Noel.
Proctor has done Comedy for over 25 years around the world including performing for U.S. troops over in Baghdad and has been on TV and in movies, as well and owning his own Comedy Club on Cape Cod.
Stebbins has been doing comedy for years all over and is frequently seen on Comedy Central. Noel, a Morrisville resident, has been a mainstay on the Burlington comedy scene for the past four years.
Tickets are $30 for individuals, $50 if you buy two and $20 for students. Doors for the event will open at 5:30 with the show starting at 7. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 802-751-9087 or 802-760-0618.
GIRLS TAKE THE ICE
The Caledonia Hockey Club — for girls ages 2 through 20 — takes the ice for the first time this season on Sunday night from 5-6 at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon Center.
The club is for girls to learn the game and improve their skills. Some equipment is available for loan, but mouthpieces are required. Donations for cost of ice time are accepted. Insurance is through USA Hockey.
