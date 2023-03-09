BARRE — The defending champs just have too many weapons.
Loaded with talent and stock full of scorers, Hazen’s arsenal was on full display Thursday night during a next-man-up style semifinal victory as the No. 2 Wildcats buried No. 3 Thetford early before running to a 66-43 victory and straight into Saturday’s Division III championship at the Barre Auditorium.
Brendan Moodie picked up right where he left off (career-high 33 points in the quarterfinals) with a team-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds. Sixth-man Gabriel Michaud came off the bench and played big minutes, netting a season-high 16 points while picking up seven rebounds and four steals, and Xavier Hill tallied 13 points, five assists and three steals.
The Panthers stuck to their game plan and executed it well, holding Hazen big man Tyler Rivard to just six points on only five shot attempts. It was just the second time all year Rivard had been held below 15 points in a game — he dropped 40 in an earlier meeting with TA.
But the rest of the Wildcats stepped up, calmly sinking shots and making plays while leaving no doubt that HU was in control for the majority of the game.
“I loved the game tonight because it showed what a balanced team we really are,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “Thetford focused on shutting down our inside game and we had a bunch of guys step up. Especially Brendan, Gabriel and Xavier. They were great all night. Gabe may not start for us but I think it’s pretty obvious that he is one our key guys. He was outstanding on both ends tonight.”
Rivard finished with 14 rebounds, his fourth at the end of the first quarter being a historical one. The Wildcats’ all-time leading rebounder solidified himself as one of Vermont’s best-ever, hauling in his 1,000th rebound and becoming just the ninth Vermont boy to accomplish the feat, according to coach Hill’s extensive research.
Thetford jumped out to a 10-4 lead, but it was all Wildcats from there. Hill nailed a triple to cut the lead to three halfway through the quarter and then Moodie scored seven straight — a swooping layup, a putback and a three — to spark a 12-0 HU run to end the quarter (16-10).
It was more of the same in the second, Michaud scored twice in the opening minute to make it 20-12. Rivard was forced to sit after picking up his second foul midway through the quarter but the Cats stayed steady. Hill went 2 of 2 from the line, Michaud scored twice more and Moodie nailed a corner three for a 31-17 halftime advantage.
“I think what makes this team special was on display in our game tonight,” coach Hill said. “We can play different styles and go to different people if we need to. And no one cares who gets the credit. Tyler had far fewer shot attempts than normal tonight and he didn’t care at all. It’s all about team success with this group.”
Team success kept on coming in the third, as the Wildcats weathered a Panther comeback attempt. Jadon Baker (seven points, four rebounds, three assists) knocked in a trey to give Hazen its first 20-point lead. A 5-0 Thetford run was put to rest after Michaud picked off a pass then took it all the way for the score.
With under two minutes to go and the lead trimmed to 12, Moodie connected from mid-range to make it 44-30. A Boone Fahey driving layup at the buzzer cut it back to 45-32 entering the fourth.
Hazen started the fourth on a 12-0 run, leaving no chance that Thetford would try to claw back again. Michaud scored off an inbound, Hill took it coast-to-coast for two before nabbing a steal which led to another Michaud hoop. Rivard then set up Hill and Baker layups for a 57-33 lead with four minutes remaining.
Up comfortably, the seasoned Wildcats extended their lead and their season at the free-throw line; Moodie, Rivard and Lincoln Michaud (four rebounds) each connected from the stripe before Sully Laflam put an exclamation point on the semifinal victory with a late corner three.
The win was number 20 on the season for Hazen, but more importantly, it sent the defending champs back to the D-III title game and into a clash with run-and-gun, top-seeded and unbeaten Winooski.
“Getting back to the finals is exciting but right now we have a very strong and undefeated opponent in front of us in Winooski so my focus is on preparing for them,” Hill said.
It will be a rematch of last season’s title game, a 37-34 Wildcat win. The Spartans (21-0) punched their championship tickets via a 71-51 victory over No. 5 Bellows Falls during the first game of Thursday’s D-III semifinal doubleheader.
The Wildcats’ attempt for back-to-back crowns begins at 3:45 on Saturday.
NOTES: Hazen is now 12-6 in the semifinals and enters Saturday with an 8-3 finals record. … Rivard eclipsed the 1,000-point mark against Thetford earlier this season and grabbed his 1,000th rebound against TA on Thursday. … Hazen had lost its three previous playoff meetings with Thetford. … Thursday was the first time since 1994 that both D-III semifinals were decided by 20 points.
TA (16-6): Clay 2-0-5, Gilman 1-2-4, Parkman 7-4-19, Vance 1-2-4, Durkee 0-1-1, McGovern 2-0-5, Fahey 2-1-5. Totals: 15-FG 10-18-FT 43.
HU (20-3): Brendan Moodie 6-4-19, Jadon Baker 2-2-7, Sully Laflam 1-0-3, Xavier Hill 4-4-13, Tyler Rivard 2-2-6, Gabriel Michaud 7-2-16, Lincoln Michaud 0-2-2. Totals: 22-FG 16-22-FT 66.
TA 10 7 15 11 — 43
HU 16 15 14 21 — 66
3-Point FG: T 3 (Clay, Parkman, McGovern); H 6 (Moodie 3, Baker, Hill, Laflam). Team Fouls: T 22, H 17. Fouled Out: T, Gilman, McGovern, Fahey; H, G. Michaud.
