HARDWICK — It’s going to be a blast from the past for the Hardwick hoops community.
Hazen Union Wildcats and Hardwick Academy Terriers, champions alike, will gather for not one, but two, alumni-packed, banner-raising nights to help defending champion Hazen kick off the 2022-23 season.
On Dec. 16, the second night of the Dave Morse Classic Tournament, Hazen will host “Champions Night.” Not only will last year’s victors raise their Division III championship banner — team members from HU’s seven other title-winning squads will be honored and recognized as well. Players, coaches, managers and water boys from 1981, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2016 are expected to travel in and reunite for the event.
“Hazen basketball is a brotherhood and even after graduation most of our players stay connected to the program,” HU boys basketball coach Aaron Hill said. “After winning the title last year, it just felt like this would be a good time to honor and remember our past players, coaches and managers.”
Then on Dec. 30, the Terriers of Hardwick Academy, Hazen’s predecessor, will be honored during a game against longtime opponent and rival Peoples. A banner will be unveiled to honor four basketball runner-ups (1922, ‘29, ‘63, ‘64), two baseball state champions (‘64, ‘66) and one basketball state champion team (‘31). Team members from the ‘63, ‘64 and ‘66 years will be recognized on the floor prior to the varsity game.
“The Hardwick Academy celebration is going to be a true community event,” Hill said. “Over the years, some of our most vocal and loyal fans have been Hardwick Academy graduates. It is time to recognize the great HA athletes of the past and make sure that going forward the Hardwick community will always remember those Terrier teams.”
Hill, who has been at the HU helm since 2000 is a former Wildcat himself. He says the inspiration for the special nights stemmed from Hardwick being a basketball town rich in tradition — built off the support of the community combined with the camaraderie of former players that have helped form a tight-knit basketball “brotherhood.” Despite being tabbed, “Champions Night,” Dec. 16 is a celebration where all players that ever wore a Hazen jersey are encouraged to attend.
“Our former players play a crucial role in the passion and success of our current teams,” Hill said. “We are honoring our championship teams, but it really is about all of our players from all of our teams. Some of the players who I am most proud of never won a title. They are our players and my biggest supporters. I cannot begin to describe how much all of those guys mean to me. No program has players who are more supportive or loyal to their teams than Hazen. We want to honor and thank them for the love and support they continue to give to each new Wildcat generation.”
The next morning, the former Wildcats will return to the gym again; this time as players once more. A pick-up game is scheduled for any Hazen alum looking to get a run-in with ex-teammates or link up on the court with players they watched either before or after they had their own chance at bringing a title home to Hardwick.
As special as that Champions Night will be for the Wildcats, the Hazen faithful will soon after turn into Terriers, returning to the town’s roots a few nights later to not only recognize and remember — but also replicate the days of Hardwick Academy, which closed in 1970.
A custom banner with all of the school’s championship and runner-up teams has been made and is set to hang in the gymnasium. There have been hundreds of special Hardwick Academy T-shirts ordered for fans to wear that night and former HA cheerleaders are even set to sing the Terriers’ school song.
“We want all former Hardwick Academy students to know that they are a part of Hazen Union and that we will work to keep their traditions and memories alive,” Hill said. “Those of us who love Hazen may bleed red and blue, but our roots are purple and gold.”
When choosing their opponent, Hill says Peoples was the only school that made sense.
“Our rivalry with Peoples Academy in basketball goes back over 110 years,” he said. “It is one of the oldest and longest rivalries in state history.”
This will be the 225th time the two teams have met on the hardwood, with Hazen holding a slight, 115-109 advantage. Two of the Wildcat championship teams that are being celebrated, ‘81 and ‘96, claimed their titles at the expense of the Wolves.
As for the current Hazen players, the celebratory nights will be an opportunity to relish and enjoy the spotlight while connecting with former HA and HU athletes and champions — but also to put on a show in front of a packed house, which will include members of the Hazen hoops “brotherhood” that they will one day be a part of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.