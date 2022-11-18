HARDWICK — The Wildcats started open gyms immediately following the end of their soccer season — a strong group of returners hungry to get back on the hardwood and hopeful for a return trip to the Barre Auditorium.
Hazen captured its first Division III title since 2016 last season, knocking off 2021 runner-up Williamstown (HU ended Williamstown’s run of four straight championships in 2016) and then top-seeded, high-scoring Winooski — both down-to-the-wire three-point victories.
Even when the hardware isn’t hoisted the year prior, expectations are always high in the hoops-obsessed town of Hardwick; especially considering Hazen has made the D-III final four five times in the last seven seasons.
Coming off a championship and returning four starters, many have the Wildcats pegged as the favorites once again. Reigning Capital Division Coach of the Year Aaron Hill, who will be seeking his seventh title since taking over the helm in 2000 — and HU’s ninth overall — has been in this situation before.
While all eyes may be on the defending champs, Hill says the expectations his team will have for themselves will be higher than any expectations others may put on them.
“So outside pressures are not something that we even think about,” Hill said. “Our focus is never on our win-loss record or if we win the championship. We focus on giving our best possible effort, playing together, executing at a high level and conducting ourselves in a respectable manner on and off the court in everything we do. If a team can do all those things then it will be a great season regardless of the outcome of the last game. We want to win like everyone else, but we really feel like the way you play is more important than the result. We are far from perfect, but we want to win and do it the right way.”
Hazen brings back VBCA Dream Dozen selections Xavier Hill and Tyler Rivard as well Jadon Baker and Lincoln Michaud from last year’s starting lineup. Fifth starter and second-leading scorer Carter Hill and sixth man Aasha Gould have graduated and left behind a good chunk of now available minutes as well as a long list of defensive responsibilities.
“Carter, Aasha and Ryker [Willett] are going to be missed greatly.” Hill said. “They were great seniors and very valuable players for us, especially on the defensive end. We lost our best two individual defenders [Hill and Gould] so finding a way to guard the other team’s best players will be key.
“However, we have a great group of underclassmen who lived in the gym all spring and summer and made huge strides. I think they will mesh very well with our other returning upperclassmen.”
Rivard, a Capital first-teamer and 2022 Caledonian-Record boys basketball Player of the Year finalist, will look to build off his dominant junior campaign. Last winter, the big man averaged 17 points and 15.5 boards, shattering the school record for rebounds in a season and solidifying himself as one of the best rebounders in the state regardless of division. Much like how Hazen will get their opponent’s best effort each night, opposing defenses will likely build their game plans with a focus around the Wildcat star.
That means Hill (7.9 ppg, 4 apg), just a junior yet returning as the maestro behind Hazen’s offensive schemes could be in line to take on more of a scoring role as could Baker (7.1 ppg), a senior. Sophomore sharp-shooter Brendan Moodie, a Peoples transfer, has the potential to score in bunches and get hot from behind the arc; as does Hill (33) and Baker (24) who provided all but 11 of Hazen’s made three-pointers a year ago.
Lincoln Michaud (6 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Gabe Michaud provide toughness inside while freshman Sully Laflam and junior Ryan Morrison could provide depth after vast improvements over the summer.
In the end, coach Hill has enough weapons to where he feels putting points on the board shouldn’t be an issue. The ability to keep their opponents’ points off it was the Cats’ calling card last season and will once again need to be what sets them apart from the pack in D-III.
“For us to reach our potential this season as a team we will need to play defense at a high level,” Hill said. “Offensively, we have a lot of talented players who can score, so it really will come down to how well we can guard people again in the half court. Our two greatest strengths last season were our defense and unselfish team play. If we can do those two things well again then we will have a good chance of reaching our potential.”
The road to a repeat begins with scrimmages against BFA-Fairfax, North Country and Burlington before officially opening up on Dec. 14 in the first round of the Dave Morse Classic against Randolph.
Banner night will be two nights later during the second round of the DMC and will also honor and recognize players, coaches and team members from Hazen’s seven other championship-winning squads.
