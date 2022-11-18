HARDWICK — The Wildcats started open gyms immediately following the end of their soccer season — a strong group of returners hungry to get back on the hardwood and hopeful for a return trip to the Barre Auditorium.

Hazen captured its first Division III title since 2016 last season, knocking off 2021 runner-up Williamstown (HU ended Williamstown’s run of four straight championships in 2016) and then top-seeded, high-scoring Winooski — both down-to-the-wire three-point victories.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.