Hazen’s Hill Named Capital Coach Of Year As League Reveals Postseason Awards
Hazen coach Aaron Hill cuts down the net after the No. 2 Wildcats' 37-34 win over No. 1 Winooski in the Division III championship at Barre Aud on Sunday, March 13, 2022, the program's first title since 2016. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Aaron Hill’s magic March continues.

The longtime Hazen Union sideline leader was named 2022 Capital League Coach of the Year, as the league announced its postseason awards on Tuesday.

“Coaching awards are always a reflection of the players,” said Hill, whose program flourished after making the jump from the Mountain to the Capital League this season. “I was blessed with a wonderful group of players who made all of us look good. I am very thankful for the kids we have at Hazen and the great coaches we have in the lower levels of our program who do not get the recognition that they deserve.”

The coaching honor comes on the heels of the Wildcats’ terrific run to the Division III state title — second-seeded Hazen upsetting No. 1 Winooksi 37-34 in the state final at Barre Aud on March 13.

More special, Hill got to hoist the program’s first trophy since 2016 with his son, Carter, a starting senior guard and defensive whiz.

Then this past Sunday at the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association’s annual all-star hoops event, Carter was named the recipient of the Tristan Southworth Memorial Scholarship.

Southworth was a beloved figure in the Hazen community. He was known for his athletic achievements but remembered for his character. Carter knew Southworth from an early age.

A three-sport Wildcat standout, Southworth enlisted in the Vermont National Guard before his senior year at Hazen and was deployed to Afghanistan in early 2010 where he was killed in the line of duty. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery.

“Tristan was an unbelievable kid. He was unselfish, always putting everyone ahead of himself. He was a great athlete and a far better human being,” Aaron Hill told the Rutland Herald.

Montpelier star guard Jonah Cattaneo, meanwhile, was named the league’s player of the year. He was also recently crowned the Vermont Gatorade boys hoops POY.

Hazen standout junior forward Tyler Rivard earned first-team Capital League honors. He delivered 21 points and 22 boards in the Wildcats’ championship-game win.

Lyndon senior forward Evan Sanborn was named to the second team while Carter Hill earned honorable mention.

The full list of awards is below.

2021-22 All-Capital Boys Basketball Teams

As selected by the league’s coaches’ and reported to the Caledonian-Record.

Player of the Year

Jonah Cattaneo

Coach of the Year

Aaron Hill, Hazen

First Team

Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier

Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier

Tyler Rivard, Hazen

Elvis Stowell, U-32

Thomas Parrot, Williamstown

Second Team

Riley Severy, Spaulding

Cooper Diego, Spaulding

Isaiah Terrell, Spaulding

Will Bruzzese, Montpelier

Evan Sanborn, Lyndon

Honorable Mention

Carter Hill, Hazen

Jackson Stanton, Lamoille

Levi West, Randolph

Chandler Follensbee, Peoples

Cole McAllister, Spaulding

