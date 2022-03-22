Hazen’s Hill Named Capital Coach Of Year As League Reveals Postseason Awards

Aaron Hill’s magic March continues.
The longtime Hazen Union sideline leader was named 2022 Capital League Coach of the Year, as the league announced its postseason awards on Tuesday.
“Coaching awards are always a reflection of the players,” said Hill, whose program flourished after making the jump from the Mountain to the Capital League this season. “I was blessed with a wonderful group of players who made all of us look good. I am very thankful for the kids we have at Hazen and the great coaches we have in the lower levels of our program who do not get the recognition that they deserve.”
The coaching honor comes on the heels of the Wildcats’ terrific run to the Division III state title — second-seeded Hazen upsetting No. 1 Winooksi 37-34 in the state final at Barre Aud on March 13.
More special, Hill got to hoist the program’s first trophy since 2016 with his son, Carter, a starting senior guard and defensive whiz.
Then this past Sunday at the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association’s annual all-star hoops event, Carter was named the recipient of the Tristan Southworth Memorial Scholarship.
Southworth was a beloved figure in the Hazen community. He was known for his athletic achievements but remembered for his character. Carter knew Southworth from an early age.
A three-sport Wildcat standout, Southworth enlisted in the Vermont National Guard before his senior year at Hazen and was deployed to Afghanistan in early 2010 where he was killed in the line of duty. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery.
“Tristan was an unbelievable kid. He was unselfish, always putting everyone ahead of himself. He was a great athlete and a far better human being,” Aaron Hill told the Rutland Herald.
Montpelier star guard Jonah Cattaneo, meanwhile, was named the league’s player of the year. He was also recently crowned the Vermont Gatorade boys hoops POY.
Hazen standout junior forward Tyler Rivard earned first-team Capital League honors. He delivered 21 points and 22 boards in the Wildcats’ championship-game win.
Lyndon senior forward Evan Sanborn was named to the second team while Carter Hill earned honorable mention.
The full list of awards is below.
2021-22 All-Capital Boys Basketball Teams
As selected by the league’s coaches’ and reported to the Caledonian-Record.
Player of the Year
Jonah Cattaneo
Coach of the Year
Aaron Hill, Hazen
First Team
Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier
Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier
Tyler Rivard, Hazen
Elvis Stowell, U-32
Thomas Parrot, Williamstown
Second Team
Riley Severy, Spaulding
Cooper Diego, Spaulding
Isaiah Terrell, Spaulding
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier
Evan Sanborn, Lyndon
Honorable Mention
Carter Hill, Hazen
Jackson Stanton, Lamoille
Levi West, Randolph
Chandler Follensbee, Peoples
Cole McAllister, Spaulding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.