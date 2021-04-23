About Isaiah
Age: 18
School: Hazen
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Hardwick
Parents: Mike and Erica
Siblings: Jadon
Season Highlights
• One of the state’s premier talents, the 5-foot-10, 155-pound guard cemented his status as one of the finest 3-ball shooters in Vermont high school history this winter, ending his career with 224 three-pointers and becoming the first player from Hazen to hit the milestone (he was on pace to shatter the state record of 245 if not for COVID). He finishes with 1,474 career points (was on pace to end with 1,800 if not for COVID).
• The two-sport athlete (soccer) averaged 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.3 steals while leading Hazen to the No. 2 seed in Division II. He was also the Wildcats’ top defensive player.
• Mountain League Player of the Year for a second straight season, VBCA Division III-IV senior all-star, Burlington Free Press All-State choice.
Coach Says
“Isaiah is the most coordinated athlete that I have ever coached,” Aaron Hill said. “His hand-eye coordination is amazing and as a result, he is one of the best shooters Vermont has ever seen. Isaiah also has the ballhandling ability to get to the basket and finish through contact. He is just an incredible scorer and competitor.
“Nobody has put more time into their game than Isaiah. He is the ultimate gym rat. I think what really is special about his commitment is that he didn’t just want to play. He put an unbelievable amount of time into training and working on his skills. From a skills standpoint, I guarantee no one in the state has refined their skills more than he has. He can entertain people by just showing off his ballhandling skills in drills.
“Isaiah has literally grown up in our program. I can remember him dribbling a ball in our gym before he could even walk. He has been the ultimate role model and example for our program. In an era where players talk trash, pound their chests or perform other celebrations after scoring, Isaiah just runs back and plays defense without any reaction. I just love that about him. He is one of the most humble players I have ever seen. His quiet confidence and classy demeanor set a wonderful example of how all people should handle success.”
Isaiah Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Just not being able to play much before the season began. It really hurt not having pickup last fall to get a feel for the stuff I worked on all summer. By the end of the season, I finally started to feel like I was almost playing how I wanted to be playing but never really got there with the season being so short.
When did you fall in love with basketball?
I really fell in love with it in middle school. I had watched Hazen basketball my entire life and realized it was my time to finally get on the court and I wanted to work as hard as I could to be the best I could and try to bring home a championship.
Which players would you put on a Hazen boys all-time dream starting five?
If I could narrow it down to just 5, I would, but there are about 10 guys that easily should be on it.
Best performance of the season?
At Northfield, I had 30 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists. Coming into the season, I wanted to do more than just score and in this game, I was able to score while also getting teammates involved.
Favorite moment from the season?
I think this year after all the COVID stuff, just finally getting back for that first game. It had been about 11 months since playing a real basketball game and it was awesome to just get back out there and know we were gonna have a season.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
No, the goal at the start of the season is always a championship and we were sadly not able to do that.
Favorite visiting court to play on?
BFA-Fairfax.
Go-to favorite move on offense?
Pull-up 3.
Who inspires you in basketball?
All my coaches throughout the years have been very supportive and great at pushing me to work as hard as I can.
One lesson you learned this past year (COVID) that you will carry with you moving forward?
I’d have to say not taking things for granted. March of 2020, we lost in the semis and then all of a sudden, we weren’t allowed in the gym for months and the state was shut down. So you just gotta enjoy things while they last.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
Enosburg, they were a very tough team who came to compete, and sadly they ended our season on a bank three with 1.4 left.
Toughest player to guard?
Montpelier guards are very skilled and athletic.
Best player in the NBA?
I hate to say it, but LeBron.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Always work hard. Not only will your work ethic help you through high school sports, but it will help you be successful throughout your everyday life after school.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I’m most likely going to Eastern Nazarene College and playing basketball there.
In 2030, I will be … ?
Hopefully finding a job involved in sports and coaching basketball.
The Record’s Boys Basketball Players Of The Year
2021-21: Hazen’s Isaiah Baker
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Logan Wendell
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Carlisle
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Carlisle
2016-17: Hazen’s Denis LeCours
2015-16: Lyndon’s Luka Grubic
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Tristen Ross
2013-14: Lyndon’s Mason Lantz
2012-13: St. Johnsbury’s Vlad Cobzaru
2011-12: Littleton’s Sam Brammer
2010-11: Lisbon’s Jake Clement
