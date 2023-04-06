Hazen’s Tyler Rivard: The Record’s 2023 Boys Basketball Player Of The Year

About Tyler
Age: 18
School: Hazen
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Cape Coral, Florida
Parents: Joe and Sue
Siblings: Kelsie
Season Highlights
The 6-foot-4 forward was an imposing presence in the middle of the Wildcats’ lineup, banging and bruising inside against the Capital Division’s best while turning in a historically dominant senior campaign.
Seeing defenses designed to slow him down on a nightly basis, Rivard averaged 23.3 points, 17.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals — including six 30-plus point games and nine 20-plus rebound efforts — en route to being named Capital Division player of the year and a VBCA D-III/IV senior all-star.
Helping Hazen to a 17-win regular season and the No. 2 seed in D-III, Rivard and the Wildcats made another run to the title game before falling to top-ranked Winooski — a rematch of the 2022 championship which HU won.
The senior big man left his mark in both the Hazen and Vermont record books, ending his career as one of only seven recorded players in state history to reach the 1K mark in both points and rebounds. Rivard became HU’s all-time leading rebounder (1,028) and will graduate as the fourth-leading scorer in program history (1,176 points). This season, he also set Hazen’s single-game scoring record with a 50-point outburst against D-II Enosburg and posted the single-game rebounding record by hauling in 33 against D-II champ Montpelier.
Rivard also holds HU career records of free-throw attempts, rebounding average and double-doubles; and individual season records for rebounds, rebounding average, free-throw attempts and made free throws.
Coach Says
“Tyler was the most dominant player in Vermont for most of the season this year,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “He is the rare player who can dominate an entire game without having a single play run for him. One of the staples of our program is transition offense; he ran the court better than anyone. His engine is amazing. He will grab a defensive rebound and outlet it to start the fast break and then he will beat everyone down the floor for a layup or early post up. Tyler is the most dominant rebounder our state has seen in a very long time. If not for COVID, only Henry Dalrymple would have had more career rebounds than him in Vermont history. Another great quality about Tyler is that he never talks about himself or his accomplishments. I have coached him since he was in elementary school and I have never heard him ever tell someone how many points he scored or what awards he has won. In today’s world of social media, it seems like a lot of kids are more focused on bragging about their own stats or posting videos showing off their highlights than they are about winning and having team success. Tyler has always put team success first and I am very proud to have been his coach.”
Tyler Says
What’s your secret to rebounding?
It’s a big secret that I didn’t tell many people, unless it was a foul shot or I was right under the basket and I needed to battle for position, I hardly ever boxed out. Everyone is taught as the ball goes up go find your man and get a body on him. However, I took that second that the ball was in the air as an advantage while everyone was looking for their man I looked at the ball and tried to predict where it was going to hit the rim and beat everyone to the spot where I thought the ball was going to land. Obviously, this is an unorthodox way to rebound and doesn’t work every time, but it worked for me at a high percentage. The way I practice this was every time we did partner shooting I tried to predict where the ball was going to land off of a miss — my goal was to never let the ball touch the ground.
When did you fall in love with basketball?
I always came to every home game ever since I can remember. Basketball has always been a big deal for me, especially since I go to school at Hazen Union. But when I reached ninth grade and coach Hill told me he thought I could really help his varsity squad, that’s when I realized I needed to make basketball a priority and commit to it 110%.
Which players would you put on a Hazen all-time dream starting five?
Tim Shedd, Billy Welcome, Isaiah Baker, Brad Mader, Randy Lumsden.
Favorite moment from the season?
Realizing we were going to compete in the state championship again. It is such an incredible feeling that I will never forget.
Favorite visiting court to play on?
This year’s Spaulding game has to be one of the best away games I have ever played in. It had tons of energy and a very high playoff-type intensity. I would say Spaulding was the best away gym to play in for sure.
What do you think the opposing team’s scouting report says about you?
I think this year’s team was so hard to prepare for. If they go to a packed zone to try to limit our post touches, we have three knock-down shooters from the outside. If they go to an intense man-to-man or a trapping odd front to keep the ball out of our shooters hands, we would kill them inside. In our deep playoff run it felt like every team tried to pack the paint and limit post touches which let our guards step up big time and it really showed that we had multiple weapons and areas to attack from.
Favorite offensive move?
Double drop step to my strong hand.
Which Hazen player/coach wins a shooting contest?
Jadon [Baker], Xavier [Hill] and Brendan [Moodie] all have an unlimited range — each of them would be a good pick. On the coaches’ side, I’m gonna have to go with assistant coach Doyon.
Best teammate?
I have had so many great teammates over the years. My freshman year, Cody Davison was the player-coach and led everyone even though he couldn’t step on the floor due to injuries. Isaiah Baker, my sophomore year, had incredible leadership and loyalty to the team. These past two years my fellow seniors and even all the underclassmen, including Xavier Hill, Gabe Michaud and this year Brendan Moodie all had to step up with leadership on the floor.
What does it mean to be a Hazen Wildcat?
Being a part of this Hazen basketball program over these past four years is more than a basketball team, it is a program where it’s not just about basketball — the whole community comes together and betters this town for sure. To say it was an honor to be a part of the best program in the state is an understatement. I just want to thank all the coaches, teammates, fans, and the whole community for all the support I received. I will be proud to say that I’m a Hazen Wildcat forever.
Toughest player to guard in Vermont?
This year for me, the hardest person to guard was [Spaulding’s] Isaac Davis. If he got good position in the post there was nothing you could do.
Favorite college and pro player?
Ja Morant (NBA) and Oscar Tshiebwe (college).
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
The best advice I could give to young athletes is dedicate, prioritize and give 110% to whatever you are playing and you will always succeed one way or another.
What’s next?
I am doing a job study my senior year, working four days a week at a local HVAC company where I install heating and cooling systems. After deeply thinking about playing sports in college I have decided that the athletics itself is not worth the price of college tuition and I am continuing to work and learn the HVAC field.
——
The Record’s Boys Basketball Players of the Year
2022-23: Hazen’s Tyler Rivard
2021-22: St. Johnsbury’s Fritz Hauser
2020-21: Hazen’s Isaiah Baker
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Logan Wendell
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Carlisle
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Carlisle
2016-17: Hazen’s Denis LeCours
2015-16: Lyndon’s Luka Grubic
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Tristen Ross
2013-14: Lyndon’s Mason Lantz
2012-13: St. Johnsbury’s Vlad Cobzaru
2011-12: Littleton’s Sam Brammer
2010-11: Lisbon’s Jake Clement
