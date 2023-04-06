About Tyler

Age: 18

Hazen’s Tyler Rivard: The Record’s 2023 Boys Basketball Player Of The Year
Buy Now

Hazen senior Tyler Rivard boxes out during the Division III basketball championship at Barre Aud on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Rivard was named Capital Player of the Year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard: The Record’s 2023 Boys Basketball Player Of The Year
Buy Now

Hazen senior Tyler Rivard calls a play in the Division III basketball championship against top-seeded Winooski at Barre Aud on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard: The Record’s 2023 Boys Basketball Player Of The Year
Buy Now

Hazen senior Tyler Rivard takes it to the hoop during the Division III basketball championship against top-seeded Winooski at Barre Aud on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard: The Record’s 2023 Boys Basketball Player Of The Year

Hazen's Tyler Rivard scored 50 points in an 88-64 win over Enosburg on Dec. 28, breaking both the Hazen Union and Hardwick Academy single game scoring records. (Contributed Photo)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.