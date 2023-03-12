BARRE — The stage was set for an incredible comeback.
But the Wildcats just ran out of time.
Down 18 at half, second-seeded Hazen battled back and sparked a spirited second-half rally — closing the gap to just two late in the fourth quarter — but in the end fell to top-ranked Winooski, 57-52, in the Division III state championship at the Barre Auditorium on Saturday.
It was a rematch of the last season’s final in which the Wildcats won 37-34. Winooski took round two this time around while capping off an undefeated season and earning the program’s first title since 2011.
“This team never quits or gives in to anyone,” HU coach Aaron Hill said. “I am most proud of their character and class. That was one of the most difficult situations I have ever seen and our kids not only played with heart but with composure and great sportsmanship.”
Hassan Hassan led all scorers with 20 points while Spartan teammate Trevon Bradley supplied 15 and Daniel Surma and Sam Parris each had nine.
Xavier Hill pumped in 19 points to pace Hazen, which concluded at 20-4. Brendan Moodie added 14 points and Tyler Rivard picked up a 10-point, 18-rebound double-double while adding four assists and three blocks. Jadon Baker chipped in with six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Winooski led 11-6 after a quarter while holding the Wildcats without a field goal. HU scored all six of its points off free throws from Hill, Gabriel Michaud and Rivard.
Bradley pushed the lead to 10 early in the second off a fast-break layup and a three-pointer, but Hill came through with a layup and three of his own to make it 19-11. Hassan had a step-back triple answered with a tough finish in traffic by Moodie and then a three, keeping the deficit at eight.
It was a physical battle all night, Winooski picking up its 10th foul with a minute left in the first quarter while Hazen had three players sitting with three fouls by the middle of the second quarter.
“I have never seen a game with so much contact on every play,” coach Hill said.
Winooski finished on a 12-2 run to end the half to finish off a 25-12 second quarter.
“At halftime, we talked about playing through Winooski’s physical play and being tougher,” coach Hill said. “We also changed a few matchups around and mixed in some zone trapping in the second half.”
Coming out of an inspired locker room, Hazen turned it on.
“The biggest thing though was our kids’ determination and grit,” coach Hill said. “It was a very difficult environment out there tonight and they played their guts out in the second half.”
Moodie, Hill and Baker each scored in the paint, then Rivard set up Hill from deep and Lincoln Michaud found Moodie for a corner triple as the Wildcats clawed back to cut it to 10 with 3:30 left in the third. Rivard and Baker each went 2 of 2 from the line and had the Cats’ deficit down to 43-36 entering the fourth.
With Winooski in foul trouble again, Hazen entered the final quarter in the bonus — Baker sinking two free throws to get it back to 49-40 after a pair of Spartan scores to open the frame.
Hill took a charge on Bradley two-and-half minutes in and then sank a floater on the other end. Rivard cleaned up with a putback then took a Baker feed to make it 53-46 with 3:30 left. A Moodie free throw, a Baker-to-Hill bucket and then three points from Hill at the line saw the Wildcats back in a one-possession game with two minutes left.
Ryan Morrison set up the last pair of Hill free throws by diving on a loose ball, earning a tie-up and keeping it HU possession.
Now at 54-52, it was the closest Hazen had been since midway through the first quarter.
On the other end, Hassan ended Hazen’s 6-1 run by connecting on two foul shots. HU had a chance to get it back to two but missed both attempts at the line. Rivard had a monster block with 30 seconds remaining — the Cats got the ball back and missed two clean looks from deep to keep the score 56-52.
Hazen had a couple more opportunities in the closing seconds but couldn’t connect; Bradley finally sealed it at the line, going 1 of 2 with nine seconds left to make it a five-point victory as the buzzer sounded.
The Wildcats will graduate Tyler Rivard, Jadon Baker and Lincoln Michaud — each who were four-year varsity players.
“Our three seniors leave a lasting legacy,” Hill said. “Guys who put the team and winning ahead of all else. Great kids who set a wonderful example for our program through their hard work and selflessness to the team. We love them and will miss them greatly, but they will always remain part of our program.”
NOTES: Saturday’s D-III championship rematch was the first since Hazen and Williamstown met in the finals in 2016 and 2017. … Hazen drops to 8-4 in the finals.
HU (20-4): Brendan Moodie 5-2-14, Jadon Baker 1-4-6, Sully Laflam 0-1-1, Xavier Hill 6-5-19, Tyler Rivard 3-4-10, Gabriel Michaud 0-2-2. Totals: 15-FG 18-26-FT 52.
WHS (22-0): Bradley 6-2-15, Hassan 6-5-20, Surma 4-1-9, Johnson 1-2-4, Bourgeois 0-1-1, Parris 4-1-9. Totals: 21-FG 12-22-FT 57.
HU 6 12 18 16 — 52
WHS 11 25 8 14 — 57
3-Point FG: W 4 (Bradley, Hassan); H 4 (Moodie 2, Hill 2). Team Fouls: W 27, H 24. Fouled Out: W, Johnson, Bourgeois; H, G. Michaud, L. Michaud.
