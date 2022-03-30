‘He Put Colebrook On The Map’

COLEBROOK, N.H. — A North Country legend has closed the book on an illustrious career.
Longtime Colebrook boys basketball coach Buddy Trask is retiring after 45 seasons and 606 career victories — a decision he said came at the end of the regular season.
“It’s doesn’t seem like it at the time, but when you look back on it, it’s a long time,” Trask said.
The 67-year-old Hall of Fame coach put together a dazzling career. After guiding the Stratford High School boys for four seasons, Trask took over the Colebrook program at the start of the 1980-81 season.
He leaves with a career record of 606-368 and three state championships with the Mohawks (1997, 2002, 2008), taking the tiny northern New Hampshire high school to 12 final fours and six state finals.
“The No. 1 thing is I do this for a reason, and money is not the reason,” quipped Trask, whose hoops title in 1997 was Colebrook’s first in any sport. “It’s all about the interactions with the kids, the coaches and the people around the program. That’s what I am going to miss more than anything else.
“I enjoyed the practices as much as the games. I got to go to the gym every day and interact with the kids, joke around, have fun. Those are the types of things I will miss most.”
A longtime teacher and athletic director for Colebrook, the Stratford High School alum also won over 200 games on the soccer pitch, finishing with a career record of 242-168-28.
“His resume speaks for itself,” said Ryan Call, the former Mohawks three-sport star who took over for Trask as the school’s athletics director and boys soccer coach in recent years. “To find someone in the state, or even in New England, who has won 600 basketball games and 240 soccer games, that probably ain’t going to happen.
“The impact he’s had on this town, there are no words to describe it. His leaving will be a huge loss for us and the community. The impact he’s had on the kids, the families, across generations, is just amazing.”
Trask sat out the 2020-21 season because of health issues but returned for a final campaign the past winter.
On Dec. 15, Trask’s Mohawks rallied past Profile for a 62-59 win — the coach’s 600th career victory. Trask was given a banner after the game to commemorate the milestone triumph and joined an exclusive club — Trask becoming the fourth New Hampshire coach to reach 600 wins.
That list also includes boys coaches John Fagula of Nashua and Dave Smith of Coe-Brown, and fellow North Country legend Gary Jenness (Groveton and White Mountains), who won over 600 games on the girls side.
“Buddy made the small town of Colebrook competitive year in and year out,” said longtime Littleton coach Trevor Howard. “Every time we played Colebrook, we knew we were in a dogfight. His kids worked hard, played hard and exemplified sportsmanship.
“Coach Trask taught valuable life lessons and got the most out of his players, which is a sign of a great coach. The state and the North Country will miss everything Buddy Trask has done for the game of basketball.”
Under Trask as athletic director, Colebrook won a slew of state championships: five in softball, three in boys hoops, one in baseball and one each in boys and girls soccer (the girls basketball program broke through for its first crown in 2020, as Trask was stepping away from AD duties).
A leader among young men and an ambassador for Colebrook and the North Country, Trask left his imprint.
“Dad (Coach) made much more of an impact on his players and former players than most people know,” said Kevin Trask, Buddy’s son who graduated from Colebrook in 2001. “It goes way beyond basketball. He taught us so much about life through basketball as he transitioned us from boys to men, and we never knew it until we actually stepped foot into the real world.
“He still gives all of us advice on anything we want, whenever we want it. There aren’t enough words to describe how important he is to us.”
Trask helped transform little Colebrook into a force in Class S — the Mohawks winning 70 percent of their games in the 1990s, and nearly 80 percent from 2000-09.
“The development of his basketball programs through the 90s into the early and late 2000s put Colebrook on the map,” Trask said. “Nobody even knew where Colebrook was outside of the North Country. Dad put so much time and dedication into building that program. It wasn’t a 9 to 5 job. It was a 24-7 passion because he truly loved us.”
With three grandkids close by, Trask is leaving the basketball program, but not the town.
He’ll have time for new hobbies.
“I discovered golf over the last seven years so I will pretend to be a golfer” Trask said. “Pretend is the keyword there. There won’t be anything else to do except that.”
The search for a new basketball coach in Colebrook is underway.
“As for what’s going to happen to me come November (the start of basketball season), I don’t know,” coach Trask said. “For now I’ll take it one day at a time and look forward to the spring.”
