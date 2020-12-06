Efforts are underway to salvage the high school hockey season.
Lyndon Institute and North Country Union have reached an agreement in principle with Jay Peak Resort, which would allow the LI/NCU cooperative boys and girls hockey teams to practice and play at the Jay Peak Ice Haus Arena this winter.
The agreement is pending state approval for the winter high school sports season.
Under the framework agreement, Jay Peak would operate the Ice Haus at a loss. In return, the schools would pay higher rates for ice time. Details are to be determined.
“We’re going to figure out a way to have the ice available if and when the season comes around,” said Jay Peak general manager Steve Wright.
LI and NCU officials expect the added costs will remain within budget, due to savings elsewhere from shortened seasons, fewer games and less travel during COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Ice Haus, which has monthly operating costs of $10,000, would lose money due to extensive cancellations (particularly youth tournaments) and reduced free skate revenue triggered by the pandemic.
So why is the resort on board?
Wright, whose two daughters were students and soccer players at North Country (Maeve is a sophomore, Dehlia graduated in 2017), said he was motivated to help the community.
With Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville to remain closed this winter, the Ice Haus is the only rink remaining in the Northeast Kingdom. If it shut down, the North Country and Lyndon Institute hockey seasons would be over, regardless of what the state decides.
“I can’t imagine being the one that decided to end the season for those kids, especially the seniors,” Wright said.
Talks on the Ice Haus began informally at North Country Union, where Wright (dropping off his daughter for school) struck up a conversation with NCU principal Chris Young.
“Steve said ‘Hey, we might have a problem with ice time.’ That certainly wasn’t a surprise to us. I think a lot of rinks around the state are experiencing similar issues. So that got the conversation started,” Young said. “Steve was invested from the get-go of trying to make this happen.”
Young held preliminary conversations with Lyndon Institute head of school Twiladawn Perry. That led to conversations with athletic directors Phil Joyal (NCU) and Eric Berry (LI).
“I think we are on the same page, that as soon as we get some affirmative news from the governor’s office or the agency of education that there can be a season, I think that can get us closer to a final deal,” Young said. “We just don’t want to get the deal done then have the plug pulled on the entire season.”
Added LI athletic director Eric Berry, “I think we’ll figure out a solution that’s a good one for the kids.”
For Young, school sports address students’ mental health during the pandemic.
“Just watching kids participate in fall sports added this sense of normalcy to a really abnormal year, and the benefit that the entire school got from having activities beyond the classrooms is immeasurable,” Young said.
