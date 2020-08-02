Hill claims first Late Model win; Sicard, Bourgeois stay hot

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Waterford’s Andy Hill brought the heat, claiming his first career Late Model Victory, Barton’s Shane Sicard snatched his fourth Flying Tigers victory of the season and St. J’s Colby Bourgeois picked up his second straight Dwarf Cars triumph on Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
It all came on a night when Connecticut’s Doug Coby began his drive for a seventh NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship in earnest by capturing the White Mountain Showdown 200.
Coby dove underneath polesitter Jon McKennedy to get the lead on the 135th circuit and then held on through a late restart to pick up his 30th career NASCAR Modified victory and first as an owner-driver.
Hill, meanwhile, had the biggest smile of them all after taking his first career Foley Oil & Propane Late Model win. The 2019 7-Eleven Dwarf Car Champion and top Late Model rookie started sixth in the 50-lap feature and was running second to veteran Jeff Marshall of Gilman when the second yellow of the race came out on lap 20 after Allie Menard blew a tire.
As is often the case in the Late Model class, the leader Marshall chose the outside for the restart. However, Hill made the inside line work, pulling ahead of Marshall for the lead. Hill, Marshall, and Craftsbury Common’s Joel Hodgdon waged a three-way battle at the front for the rest of the event with the trio never more than a couple car lengths apart.
Marshall challenged Hill multiple times, but both driver and car passed the test to put Hill in Victory Lane.
Marshall settled for second while Hodgdon added to his growing 2020 trophy collection with a third-place finish.
Sicard continued his winning ways in the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers. He started seventh in the 40-lap feature and inherited the second spot when Laci Potter spun coming off turn four coming to complete the 21st circuit.
Sicard lined up alongside Glover’s Kaleb Rogers for the restart with the leader Rogers selecting the inside groove. Although Rogers was able to hold the lead on the low lane, another quick caution came out two laps later for Amanda Wheeler’s spin. Rogers again picked the inside, but this time, Sicard drove around him on the high side. The veteran then pulled away for the win.
Rogers took second while Whitefield’s Ben Belanger got around Mike Clark late in the going for third place.
Bourgeois went back-to-back in the 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars for his third win of the season and second point-counting victory. Bourgeois came from sixth on the starting grid to swipe the lead from teammate Dave Gyger on lap 11 of the 25-lap feature.
A caution immediately flew when Tommy Smithers grabbed a piece of the frontstretch wall. Bourgeois easily held the lead on the restart while “Downtown” Bobby Brown and point leader Jason Wyman moved into second and third. After a brief challenge to Bourgeois, the duo spent the rest of the race disputing the second spot, allowing the youngster to carry the checkered flag.
Lincoln’s Brown held off Easton’s Wyman for second.
——
WHITE MOUNTAIN SHOWDOWN 200
SATURDAY, AUG. 1, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
NASCAR WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps
1. ( 5 ) Doug Coby (10) Milford, CT, 200 Laps
2. ( 18 ) Kyle Bonsignore ( 22 ) Bay Shore, NY, 200 Laps
3. ( 13 ) Matt Swanson ( 3 ) Acton, MA, 200 Laps
4. ( 1 ) Jon McKennedy ( 7 ) Chelmsford, MA, 200 Laps
5. ( 8 ) Justin Bonsignore ( 51 ) Holtsville, NY, 200 Laps
6. ( 14 ) Calvin Carroll ( 25 ) Newton, NJ, 200 Laps
7. ( 10 ) David Sapienza ( 36 ) Riverhead, NY, 200 Laps
8. ( 11 ) Anthony Nocella ( 82 ) Woburn, MA, 200 Laps
9. ( 6 ) Eric Goodale ( 58 ) Riverhead, NY, 200 Laps
10. ( 4 ) Ron Silk ( 85 ) Norwalk, CT, 200 Laps
11. ( 17 ) Craig Lutz ( 46 ) Miller Place, NY, 200 Laps
12. ( 16 ) J.B. Fortin ( 34 ) Holtsville, NY, 200 Laps
13. ( 27 ) #Tyler Rypkema ( 32 ) Oswego, NY, 200 Laps
14. ( 15 ) Rob Summers ( 64 ) Manchester, CT, 199 Laps
15. ( 3 ) Patrick Emerling ( 07 ) Orchard Park, NY, 199 Laps
16. ( 23 ) Timmy Catalano ( 45 ) Ontario, NY, 199 Laps
17. ( 25 ) Timmy Solomito ( 66 ) Islip, NY, 199 Laps
18. ( 20 ) #Amy Catalano ( 56 ) Ontario, NY, 199 Laps
19. ( 21 ) #Jeff Gallup ( 4 ) Feeding Hills, MA, 198 Laps
20. ( 2 ) Chris Pasteryak ( 75 ) Lisbon, CT, 197 Laps
21. ( 9 ) Sam Rameau ( 06 ) Westminster, MA, 196 Laps
22. ( 22 ) Jeremy Gerstner ( 55 ) Wesley Chapel, FL, 194 Laps
23. ( 7 ) Woody Pitkat ( 1 ) Stafford, CT, 115 Laps
24. ( 12 ) Tommy Catalano ( 54 ) Ontario, NY, 111 Laps
25. ( 26 ) Walter Sutcliffe Jr. ( 78 ) East Haven, CT, 109 Laps
26. ( 19 ) J.R. Bertuccio ( 2 ) Centereach, NY, 85 Laps
27. ( 24 ) Melissa Fifield ( 01 ) Wakefield, NH, 78 Laps
28. ( 28 ) #Gary Byington ( 30 ) Unionville, CT, 59 Laps
——
FOLEY OIL & PROPANE LATE MODELS
Pos., Car #, Driver, Hometown
1. #Anthony Hill ( 8vt ) Waterford, VT
2. Jeff Marshall ( 32nh ) Gilman, VT
3. Joel Hodgdon ( 36vt ) Craftsbury, VT
4. Michael Bailey ( 1me ) South Barre, VT
5. Quinten Welch ( 78nh ) Groveton, NH
6. Trenton Goodrow ( 31ma ) Carver, MA
7. Jon Savage ( 18nh ) Whitefield, NH
8. Stephen Donahue ( 26vt ) Graniteville, VT
9. Oren Remick ( 21nh ) Monroe, NH
10. Stacy Cahoon ( 83vt ) St. Johnsbury, VT
11. Scott Coburn ( 72vt ) Barre, VT
12. Jerry Lesage ( 74vt ) Winooski, VT
13. Joey Laquerre ( 15vt ) E. Montpelier, VT
14. David LaBrecque ( 57nh ) Thornton, NH
15. Allie Menard ( 06nh ) Dorchester, NH
16. #Shane Hawthorne ( 5nh ) Franklin, NH
17. Matthew Morrill ( 9nh ) Moultonborough, NH
18. Christian Laflamme ( 10me ) Whitefield, NH
——
WELLS RIVER CHEVROLET FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Car #, Driver, Hometown
1. Shane Sicard ( 4nh ) Barton, VT
2. Kaleb Rogers ( 37nh ) Glover, VT
3. Ben Belanger ( 99nh ) Whitefield, NH
4. Michael Clark ( 2vt ) Littleton, NH
5. Jason Woodard ( 26vt ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
6. Jaden Perry ( 92vt ) Hardwick, VT
7. Matthew Potter ( 23vt ) Marshfield, VT
8. Ryan Ware ( 32vt ) Littleton, NH
9. #Kasey Beattie ( 45nh ) St.Johnsbury, VT
10. Jody Sicard ( 49nh ) Barton, VT
11. Nathaniel Parkin ( 88nh ) Bradford, VT
12. Amanda Wheeler ( 20nh ) Bradford, VT
13. Michael Potter ( 23nh ) Marshfield, VT
14. Laci Potter ( 55me ) West Danville, VT
15. #Keegan Lamson ( 55nh ) Berlin, VT
——
7-ELEVEN DWARF CARS
Pos., Car #, Driver, Hometown
1. Colby Bourgeois ( 82 ) St. Johnsbury, VT
2. Bobby Brown ( 27 ) Lincoln, NH
3. Jason Wyman ( 88 ) Easton, NH
4. Dave Gyger ( 93 ) Campton, NH
5. Jeff Ainsworth ( 41 ) Bethlehem, NH
6. Chad Dufour ( 52 ) Littleton, NH
7. Jeremy LeBrecque ( 21 ) Canaan, VT
8. Paul Marsan ( 45 ) Methuen, MA
9. Derrick Marsan ( 40 ) Methuen, MA
10. Tommy Smithers ( 60 ) Gilmanton, NH
DNS Lucas Nast ( 67 ) Lancaster, NH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.