Hilltopper Boys Gunning For XC Three-Peat

ST. JOHNSBURY — Three-peat?
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys, back-to-back Division I state champions, again have the tools to continue their cross-country reign.
After erasing a 63-year title drought in 2021 and repeating with a narrow four-point win over Champlain Valley in 2022, the Hilltoppers return a slew of championship veterans as the program looks to keep its throne this fall.
St. J used a pack mentality to win last October in Thetford — putting three runners in the top nine and five scoring runners in the top 13 as all seven Hilltoppers crossed the line in the top 17.
They hope to use the same approach in 2023.
“This group works hard and works well together,” said veteran SJA coach Chip Langmaid, named U.S. Track and Field Coaches’ Association’s Vermont boys coach of the year last winter. “We don’t have a lot of egos; they are good friends and get along well. It’s a pretty special group.”
Charlie Krebs, Nathan Lenzini and Ryan Callaghan all graduated — the former two the team’s No. 3 and 4 runners at state. But the Hilltoppers return five runners who were among the squad’s top seven last fall. Leading the way is No. 1 runner Andrew Thornton-Sherman, along with Carson Eames, Nathaniel Bernier, Ari Leven and Isaac Lenzini.
Thornton-Sherman took third at the state meet and Eames blazed to seventh. Both were 2022 USATF All-Americans. Bernier finished 13th while Leven and Lenzini took 16th and 17th.
The club is also bolstered by the addition of Emmett Johnson and Joel Thornton-Sherman. Johnson, Langmaid said, moved to the area from western Massachusetts. Last year, he captured sixth place in the mile at the New England high school track and field championships. Joel Thornton-Sherman is an incoming freshman.
Also competing for spots are Evan Windrow, Moses Andrews (Oxbow transfer) and John Thornton-Sherman, Joel’s twin brother.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman is among the early-season favorites for the individual title, along with BFA-St. Albans’ Porter Hurteau and Essex’s Kelton Poirier, Langmaid said. Essex should have a formidable team.
For now, St. J is the team to beat.
“The hope is to have that same mentality pack,” Langmaid said. “We have to stay healthy and the goal is to be as close as a team as we had last year. We will find out if we are mentally tough enough. That’s what it’s all about.”
The Hilltoppers have a preseason race on Saturday at Champlain Valley and are slated to open the regular season on Sept. 5 at home against Mt. Mansfield.
——
St. Johnsbury Academy
Division I
Head Coach: Chip Langmaid (32nd season)
Assistant Coaches: Kevin Cattrell
Last Year’s Record: Vermont Division I and overall state champions
Graduation Losses: Charlie Krebs, Nathan Lenzini, Ryan Callaghan
Returnees: Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Jr.; Carson Eames, Sr.; Nathaniel Bernier, Sr.; Ari Leven, Jr.; Isaac Lenzini Soph.
Newcomers: Emmett Johnson, Jr.; Joel Thornton-Sherman, Fr.; Evan Windrow, Jr.; Moses Andrews, Jr.; John Thornton-Sherman, Fr.
Players to Watch: All of the above. Andrew and Carson were 2022 USATF All-Americans.
Season Outlook: “Looking to stay healthy and make another run at the state title,” Langmaid said. “We have a great group back and they had very strong track seasons. The addition of Emmett and Joel should help fill the spots from graduation.”
