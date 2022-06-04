BURLINGTON — The saying goes, track wins meets and field wins championships.
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys tossed that adage out the window.
Behind superstar senior Evan Thornton-Sherman and a bevy of young talented runners, the Hilltoppers produced a bountiful haul of points on the track to overcome feisty runner-up Champlain Valley at the 2022 Vermont Division I state championship on Saturday at Burlington High School’s D.G. Weaver Athletic Complex.
Shut out from points in the throws and scoring just 25 combined in three jumping events, St. Johnsbury scored 88 points on the track — at least two athletes scoring in seven events — to topple the Redhawks 114.5-106 and capture its second consecutive state crown.
“The upperclassmen did their job,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid said. “The young guys stepped up.”
Overcoming the loss of five scoring seniors from last year’s title run, the Hilltoppers simply retooled.
And it was evident in the boys’ penultimate event — the 4x800 in which St. J needed a strong finish to maintain its narrow lead. Behind the foursome that included Evan Thornton-Sherman, junior Gerardo Fernandez, sophomore Andrew Bugbee and anchored by a freshman Andrew Thornton-Sherman, the Hilltoppers blistered the relay field to secure the program’s 30th D-I crown and 33rd overall — the most of any program in Vermont.
Evan Thornton-Sherman capped his scintillating career in Vermont with a three-win day and another state record. He started by breaking his state record in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3 minutes, 51.51 seconds, outpacing the fastest field in state history.
The top six runners cracked 4 minutes, Ethan Mashtare (3:52.80) of BFA-St. Albans and North Country’s James Cilwik (3:53.36) both running faster than the previous state record that Thornton-Sherman lowered last month.
“You’d have to count, but maybe there are 10 guys in Vermont history who’ve broken 4 (minutes) in the 1,500 and we just had six today,” Langmaid said.
Developing a blister on the ball of his foot in the 1,500, Thornton-Sherman battled through pain in the 3,000. Wearing his training shoes instead of his track shoes, he won the long-distance race in 8:36.22 with a nearly 10-second margin of victory.
He returned soon after and ran a leg on the meet-sealing 4x800.
“This title has a lot of special meaning,” Thornton-Sherman said. “Mainly because it’s been my dream to be at the top in Vermont. It’s amazing to be at this point in my career where I can look back and see all the work that I put in and know that I’ve done it.
“I am so happy for my team, especially the freshman who get to experience it for the first time and get to feel what it’s like.”
His teammates rose to the occasion.
Kai Liljequist, Nathaniel Bernier, Patrick Keenan and Carson Eames won the 4x800 while the St. J 4x100 team took second.
The individual contributions came up and down the lineup on a day when every point counted.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman was second in the 300 hurdles, clipping the final hurdle and tumbling across the finish line in a tight finish. He also grabbed third in 110 hurdles.
Jaden Thomson raced to fourth in the 200 and was sixth in high jump. Andrew Bugbee blitzed to second in the 400, picking up that event just last week. He was also sixth in the 200.
Fernandez tallied points, taking third in the 400. Bernier climbed the standings with a sixth-place showing in the 800. Carbur Rousseau took fifth in the 200; Hale Boyden finished fifth in the 1,500; Liljequist was sixth in the 3,000; Ozzy Alsaid was fourth in 300 hurdles and Tobias Kamann jumped to second and Kape Clements fourth in high jump.
Alejandro Orozco, meanwhile, soared to third in long jump and fourth in triple jump, while Aidan Brody logged a fifth-place result in triple jump for the pre-meet favorites.
“Being the favorites puts you under a lot of pressure,” Evan Thornton-Sherman said. “But our young guys are so good.”
“CVU really came at us,” Langmaid said.
Thornton-Sherman won a state title last year with his older brother, Myles. He won another this spring with his younger brother, Andrew. He also has twin brothers soon to be in high school.
St. J, meanwhile, will look to continue its stranglehold as Track Town, Vt.
“We’re on a streak now,” Evan Thornton-Sherman said. “Hopefully we can keep it going. We have a great group of sophomores and juniors and freshmen.”
Essex (143 points) ended an eight-year title drought on the girls side, toppling runner-up Mt. Mansfield by 51 points. Rising North Country finished fourth with 56 points, edging St. Johnsbury (55).
Freshman Sabine Brueck had a big day for the Falcons in her debut state meet. She won the high jump (5-1.75) to start, then won the 300 hurdles in a PR (46.92). She finished with 29 points after taking second in long jump and sixth in triple jump.
“I did a lot better than expected,” said Brueck, a standout soccer and basketball player for North Country who only started in track and field in eighth grade. “I definitely had some nerves. I just tried to focus on the race and try not to worry about what place I was going to get.”
St. Johnsbury senior Lizzy Jones paced the Hilltoppers with two wins. She won shot put early in the day in a PR of 32-1.5 feet. Then in the final event, triumphed in pole vault (9-0.25) despite facing adversity. She cracked her tooth on the bar during one of her vaults, then returned to win a jump-off against runner-up Sloane Guillian of Burlington. Jones also grabbed fifth in discus.
The New England regional championships are set for Saturday in New Britain, Conn. The state decathlon is slated for June 13-14 at Burlington High School.
——
2022 Vermont Division I H.S. Track and Field Championships
At Burlington H.S.
Team Scores
Girls
1. Essex 143; 2. Mount Mansfield 92; 3. Champlain Valley 60; 4. North Country 56; 5. St. Johnsbury 55; 6. Burlington 39; 7. Colchester; 8. South Burlington 29; 9. BFA-St. Albans 27; 10. Brattleboro 22; 11. Rutland 6; 12. Mount Anthony 4.
Boys
1. St. Johnsbury 114.5; 2. Champlain Valley 106; 3. Mount Anthony 60; 4. Essex 58; 5. South Burlington 52; 6. BFA-St. Albans 46.5; 7. Mount Mansfield 39; 8. North Country 28; 9. Burlington 21; 10. Rutland 20; 11. Colchester 7; 12. Brattleboro 6.
Girls Top-Six Finishers
100 meters: 1. Jada Diamond, MMU 12.58; 2. Vivienne Babbott, CVU; 3. Cora Knight, Essex; 4. Eliza Waite, MMU; 5. Ashley Clark, Essex; 6. Kayla Guerino, Essex.
200: 1. Vivienne Babbott, CVU 26.11; 2. Sarah Hall, Essex; 3. Jada Diamond, MMU; 4. Mahoune Felix, CVU; 5. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 6. Sara Sinkewicz, Essex.
400: 1. Sarah Hall, Essex 59.41; 2. Finley Barker, MMU; 3. Jasmine Nails, CVU; 4. Brooke White, SJ; 5. Raven McCray-Fay, MMU; 6. Franny Cozzens, SJ.
800: 1. Heidi Stewart, Essex 2:17.93; 2. Scarlett Stimson, Essex; 3. Hattie Barker, MMU; 4. Ava Whitney, Bratt; 5. Finley Barker, MMU; 6 Sierra Fisher, SB.
1,500: 1. Loghan Hughes, BFA 4:35.55; 2. Heidi Stewart, Essex; 3. Alice Kredell, CVU; 4. Hattie Barker, MMU; 5. Emma Crum, CVU; 6. Sierra Fisher, SB.
3,000: 1. Loghan Hughes, BFA 10:26.62; 2. Alice Kredell, CVU; 3. Amelia Dion, BHS; 4. Erin Geisler, Rut; 5. Gillian Fairfax, BHS; 6. Tess Drury, MMU.
100 hurdles: 1. Ryleigh Garrow, Col 14.81; 2. Desiree Mendez, SJ; 3. Annika Simard, Essex; 4. Nora Clear, SB; 5. Isabella Lonardo, Bratt; 6. Meagan Boyer, SB.
300 hurdles: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 46.92; 2. Isabella Lonardo, Bratt; 3. Thankful Cilwik, NC: 4. Annika Simard, Essex; 5. Rylee Strohm, SJ; 6. Naia Surks, MMU.
4x100: 1. Essex (Guerino, Clark, Brzoza, Simard) 49.73; 2. MMU; 3. CVU: 4. South Burlington; 5. Brattleboro; 6. North Country.
4x400: 1. Essex (Stimson, Orvis, Stewart, Hall) 4:10.64; 2. MMU; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. North Country; 5. South Burlington; 6. Burlington.
4x800: 1. Burlington (Goldstein, Fairfax, O’Brien, Dion) 10:01.74; 2. Essex; 3. MMU; 4. North Country; 5. Rutland; 6. St. Johnsbury.
High jump: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 5-1.75; 2. Ryleigh Garrow, Col; 3. Meadow Worthley, MMU; 4. Nora Clear, SB; 5. Avery Murray, CVU; 6. Samantha Chittenden, SB; 6. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex.
Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Jones, SJ 9-0.25; 2. Sloane Guillian, BHS; 3. Sylvie Normandeau, Bratt; 4. Kayla Guerino, Essex; 5. Ella Ambroggio, BHS; 6. Alisa McLean, SB.
Long jump: 1. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 16-1.5; 2. Sabine Brueck, NC; 3. Isabelle Winton, Col; 4. Rama AL Namee, SB; 5. Ryleigh Garrow, Col; 6. Amelia Novak, CVU.
Triple jump: 1. Ryleigh Garrow, Col 34-0; 2. Anna Kinney, Essex; 3. Ada Jorschick, Essex; 4. Josi Fortin, NC; 5. Thankful Cilwik, NC; 6. Sabine Breuck, NC.
Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Jones, SJ 32-1.5; 2. Vivian Halladay, BHS; 3. Josie Chitamber, NC; 4. Savannah Werner, SB; 5. Gracie Lawrence, SB; 6. Tess Adams, Essex.
Discus: 1. Samantha Alexander, MMU 108-1; 2. Tess Adams, Essex; 3. Ella Villeneuve, MMU; 4. Vita Vllasalija, MMU; 5 Elizabeth Jones, SJ; 6. Kayla Guerino, Essex.
Javelin: 1. Sara Sinkewicz, Essex 105-9; 2. Harper Danforth, CVU; 3. Aiyana Auer, BFA; 4. Tiffany Carey, MAU; 5. Vivian Halladay, BHS; 6. Lauryn Johnson, BFA.
Boys Top-Six Finishers
100 meters: 1. Gregory Seraus, CVU 10.78*; 2. Andrew Ponessi, MAU; 3. Kimario Lee, SB; 4. Jacob Brisbin, MMU; 6. Demunga Alfani, Col.
*Seraus’ prelim time of 10.76 set new state record.
200: 1. Gregory Seraus, CVU 22.10; 2. Andrew Ponessi, MAU; 3. Kimario Lee, SB; 4. Jaden Thomson, SJ; 5. Carbur Rousseau, SJ; 6. Andrew Bugbee, SJ.
400: 1. Kelton Poirier, Essex 50.17; 2. Andrew Bugbee, SJ; 3. Gerardo Fernandez, SJ; 5. Lucius Karki, Essex; 5. William Hughes, BFA; 6. Ahmed Diawara, BHS.
800: 1. Ethan Mashtare, BFA 1:54.18; 2. James Cilwik, NC; 3. Matthew Servin, CVU; 4. Jameson McEnaney, CVU; 5. Calvin Storms, BFA; 6. Nathaniel Bernier, SJ.
1,500: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ 3:51.51 (state record); 2. Ethan Mashtare, BFA; 3. James Cilwik, NC; 4. Matthew Servin, CVU; 5. Hale Boyden, SJ; 6. Calvin Storms, BFA.
3,000: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ 8:36.22; 2. Luke Miklus Essex; 3. Brady Geisler, Rut; 4. James Cilwik, NC; 5. Braden Cummings, Essex; 6. Kai Liljequist, SJ.
110 hurdles: 1. Gus Serinese, CVU 15.59; 2. Benjamin Ladue, CVU; 3. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 4. Carter Higgins, SB; 5. Tucker Hall, SB; 6. Aidan Ferreira, Essex.
300 hurdles: 1. Gus Serinese, CVU 40.39; 2. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 3. Benjamin Ladue, CVU; 4. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, SJ; 5. Tucker Hall, SB; 6. Carter Higgins, SB.
4x100: 1. CVU (Sumner, Serinese, Berard, Seraus) 44.09; 2. St. Johnsbury; 3. South Burlington; 4. Mount Anthony; 5. BFA; 6. Essex.
4x400: 1. St. Johnsbury (Fernandez, E. Thornton-Sherman, Bugbee, A. Thornton-Sherman) 3:28.39; 2. BFA; 3. CVU; 4. South Burlington; 5. Essex; 6. MMU.
4x800: 1. St. Johnsbury (Liljequist, Bernier, Keenan, Eames) 8:20.71; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. Colchester; 5. CVU; 6. MMU.
High jump: 1. Drew Buley, CVU 6-2.75; 2. Tobias Kamann, SJ; 3. Cooper Brueck, NC; 4. Kape Clements, SJ; 5. Brooks Robson, MAU; 6. Jaden Thomson, SJ.
Pole vault: 1. Raf Campanile, MMU 11-11.75; 2. Ben Crary, MMU; 3. Lucius Karki, Essex; 4. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 5. Jonah Delaney, BHS; 6. Oliver Cohen, MMU.
Long jump: 1. Slade Postemski, Rut 22-4.5; 2. Brooks Robson, MAU; 3. Maxwell Phillippo, Essex; 3. Alejandro Kuri Orozco, SJ; 5. Jackson Ruwet, CVU; 6. Nathan Lyle, Essex.
Triple jump: 1. Brooks Robson, MAU 44-11.5; 2. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 3. John Jackson, SB; 4. Alejandro Kuri Orozco, SJ; 5. Aidan Brody, SJ; 6. Stephane Mujomba, Col.
Shot put: 1. Isaiah Brunache, MAU 59-2; 2. Winslow Sightler, BHS; 3. Carson Holloway, MMU; 4. Slade Postemski, Rutland; 6. Sidiki Sylla, BHS.
Discus: 1. Isaiah Brunache, MAU 142-1; 2. Winslow Sightler, BHS; 3. Carson Holloway, MMU; 4. Aidan Lybarger, SB; 5. Emanuele Chiappinelli, BFA; 6. Alexander Johnson, Essex.
Javelin: 1. Emanuele Chiappinelli, BFA 141-4; 2. Griffin Newberry, CVU; 3. Jacob Girard, Bratt; 4. Cooper Brueck, NC; 5. Carson Holloway, MMU; 6. Jacob Tremblay, BFA.
