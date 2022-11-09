ST. JOHNSBURY — Members of the St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls basketball teams got a jump start to their preseason Wednesday night, training with Xtra-Innings Performance owner Adrian Guyer in a series of strength and conditioning workouts in the SJA gymnasium.
The Hilltoppers competed in six combine tests, including 10-yard acceleration, 10-yard change of direction, vertical jump, single leg broad jump, push-ups and three-minute transition forward/backpedal. During the drills, Guyer put an emphasis on getting the most out of the athletes’ bodies and explained the proper way to do each activity in order to do just that.
“With under three weeks until the season, it was an opportunity to get a baseline for the student-athletes and use it to monitor progress over time,” first-year SJA boys basketball Patrick Rainville said. “It was also an opportunity for the boys and girls to have fun and take part in an energized event ahead of the season.”
XIP, based out of Lyndonville, provides individualized training programs based on goals, nutrition consultation, group training and athlete camps. Their mission is to “not only provide results, but to also educate clients and athletes in the field of health and fitness so that they can make healthy lifestyle choices on their own.”
“Adrian is a terrific resource and professional who has worked with so many athletes in the NEK and beyond,” Rainville said. “He is all about long-term athlete development and empowering players and teams.”
SJA alum and current NVU-Lyndon basketball player Antonio Carlisle works at XIP and assisted Guyer throughout the night. Roughly 20 Hilltoppers participated.
