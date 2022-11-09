ST. JOHNSBURY — Members of the St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls basketball teams got a jump start to their preseason Wednesday night, training with Xtra-Innings Performance owner Adrian Guyer in a series of strength and conditioning workouts in the SJA gymnasium.

The Hilltoppers competed in six combine tests, including 10-yard acceleration, 10-yard change of direction, vertical jump, single leg broad jump, push-ups and three-minute transition forward/backpedal. During the drills, Guyer put an emphasis on getting the most out of the athletes’ bodies and explained the proper way to do each activity in order to do just that.

