Hilltopper Relay Team Blazes To Second In Nation
The St. J Academy relay team of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee, Gerardo Fernandez and Jaden Beardsley stand with coach Chip Langmaid after racing to second place in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA — How ‘bout them Hilltoppers.

St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic, All-American second-place finish in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor on Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.

