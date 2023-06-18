Hilltopper Relay Team Blazes To Second In Nation

The St. J Academy relay team of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee, Gerardo Fernandez and Jaden Beardsley stand with coach Chip Langmaid after racing to second place in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic, All-American second-place finish in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor on Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
The electric squad ran a time of 3:25.63 in the championship division, bettering a pair of All-American fourth-place finishes from last summer’s outdoor nationals and this past March’s indoor nationals. It was St. J’s highest-ever finish at the national level.
Warhill TC won the event in 3:24.84. There were 64 teams in the field.
Bugbee led off with a 200-meter leg, Beardsley ran the next 200, Fernandez ran the 400 leg to keep the team in fourth and Thornton-Sherman moved the boys up to second with a fantastic 1:51.34 split over 800 meters.
This was the second All-American performance for Bugbee and Beardsley, following up their incredible fourth-place finish in the SMR at NB Indoor this past March. Fernandez capped his career with his third All-American performance, along with Thornton-Sherman after both SMRs and the Distance Medley’s fourth-place results at last year’s NB Nationals Outdoor with Hale Boyden and Evan Thornton-Sherman on the team.
On Sunday, Thornton-Sherman blazed to 25th place in the Championship division 800 meters, setting a new state record with a time of 1:51.84. He was the top sophomore in the event.
On Friday, following a three-hour delay because of thunderstorms, the SJA Distance Medley Relay squad of Charlie Krebs, Bugbee, Nathaniel Bernier and Carson Eames ran to eighth place in the Rising Stars section (10:34.59).
The 4x200 relay of Bugbee, Beardsley, Wilder Thomas and Alex Orozco Kuri placed 41st in the Championship division in the second fastest time in Vermont history (1:30.74).
Later on Friday, the 4x800 relay ran to 34th place with the team of Fernandez, Krebs, Eames and Thornton-Sherman (7:57.84).
“It was a great weekend,” Hilltopper coach Chip Langmaid said. “I hope we enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime group of talented athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.