The schedule is out for RecFit’s 2023 Hilltopper summer sports camps, and it is jam-packed with a variety of options.
Eight camps will be offered from the middle of June into earlier August, including tennis, track and field, football, volleyball, cheer, basketball, soccer and wrestling.
“The camps will consist of teaching skills and drills along with playing games, making friends and having fun,” Director of RecFit and Recreation Rich Alercio said.
The camps will be located on the courts, fields and track on St Johnsbury Academy’s campus and are coached by the head and assistant coaches as well as the players of each sport.
SJA runs both RecFit and the St. J Recreation Department.
“These camps allow the coaches and players to give back to the community that support them during the season,” Alercio said. “They also provide an opportunity for coaches to invest in the future of their programs by coaching those kids who are the future of Hilltopper Athletics.”
The youth tennis camp will run from June 19-22 and will cost $50. Grades 3-5 will be from 8:30-9:30; grades 6-8, 9:45-10:45; and grades 9-12, 11:00-12:00.
The youth track and field camp will run Tuesday and Thursday nights from June 20 through July 22 from 6-7:30 for ages 7-15. SJA will host the youth state track meet on Saturday, July 22.
From June 26-30, the youth football camp will be open to athletes grade 3-8, run from 8:30-11:30 and cost $100.
The youth volleyball camp costs $75, is available for grades 6-9 and is from 8:00-9:30.
July 17-20 will be the youth cheer camp. It will cost $50 and be open to grades K-4 from 1:00-2:00 and grades 5-8 from 2:00-3:00.
Both the youth basketball (July 17-20) and the youth soccer (July 24-27) camps are available to grades 3-8, last from 9:00-12:00 and cost $100 each.
And to wrap up the summer, the youth wrestling camp will be from July 31 through August 4 from 8:30-11:30 for grades 3-9 and cost $100.
All camps are co-ed. Athletes can register online on the RecFit website or by phone at (802)-751-2305.
