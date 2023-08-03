A trio of recently graduated St. Johnsbury Academy football standouts will suit up for Vermont at the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Hilltoppers Quinn Murphy, Dawson Wilkins and Gavynn Kenney-Young are slated to battle it out against New Hampshire as Vermont looks to end a three-game skid in the series.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.