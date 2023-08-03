A trio of recently graduated St. Johnsbury Academy football standouts will suit up for Vermont at the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Hilltoppers Quinn Murphy, Dawson Wilkins and Gavynn Kenney-Young are slated to battle it out against New Hampshire as Vermont looks to end a three-game skid in the series.
Last summer, New Hampshire increased its all-time series lead to 50-16-2 following a 7-0 victory.
Quinn Murphy, the reigning Caledonian-Record Offensive Player of the Year, starred at quarterback this past fall for SJA and will be center for Vermont this Saturday as one of three listed quarterbacks on the roster.
“When I learned that I would be playing in the 70th Annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game, I was both honored and humbled,” Murphy said. “Being asked to play in the Shrine Game was something that I had hoped for since I started playing football when I was nine years old. I am appreciative of the opportunity to be able to play in a game that supports and draws attention to such a worthy cause, as well as being able to represent my state and my school one more time.”
Dawson Wilkins, the reigning CR Defensive POY, will represent the Northeast Kingdom amongst the star-studded Vermont roster playing on the defensive line. Wilkins will also serve as a Vermont team captain alongside Jonah Bassett, Caden Haskell, Miles Kaplan and Jordan D’Amico.
“I was very excited and honored when I found out I had been chosen for the Shrine Team,” Wilkins said. “This has been a goal of mine since freshman year. I have worked hard on and off the field during the season and throughout the offseason. I am excited to play in one more football game.”
Gavynn Kenney-Young is the third SJA player to make the roster. The athletic Kenney-Young will play wide receiver for Vermont.
“When I found out that I was being selected to the 2023 Vermont Shrine game, I was ecstatic,” Kenney-Young said. “Since my freshman year, my dream was to be selected to this game. The first thing that went through my mind was, ‘wow, I did it; I’ve achieved my dream.’ Now I just can’t wait to showcase my abilities. It’s an honor.”
Greg Balch, of two-time defending Division III champion Windsor will lead the Green Mountain State. Balch coached Vermont to a 24-13 Shrine victory in 2018. His assistants include Jamie Richardson, Matt Meagher, James Perry and Zane Burke, all of Windsor, Dustin Rock, of Milton, and Mike Empey.
Plymouth’s Chris Sanborn will head New Hampshire. He has four coaches from Plymouth on his staff and one from Lebanon.
The Vermont roster has representation from 19 teams led by five from Burr and Burton and four apiece from Bellows Falls and Champlain Valley. The N.H. roster is made up of players from 24 different schools.
One of 30 Shrine games played every year across the country, the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Children’s facilities and has raised millions of dollars.
Vermont Shrine Bowl Roster
Bellows Falls: Caden Haskell, Jake Moore, Jamison Nystrom, Dillon Perry.
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille: Shaun Gibson.
Brattleboro: Tristan Evans.
Burr and Burton: Michael Crabtree, Jakob Crossman, Trevor Greene, Miles Kaplan, Eric Mulroy.
Colchester: Caleb Levasseur.
Champlain Valley: Ryan Boehmcke, Max Destito, Alex Provost, Trey Terricciano.
Essex: Joshua Brown, Tanner Robbins.
Fair Haven: David Doran.
Hartford: AJ Aldrich, Connor Tierney.
Middlebury: Penn Riney, Cole Schnoor, Cam Stone.
Mount Abraham: Caleb Russell.
Mount Anthony: Braeden Billert, Ayman Naser.
Mount Mansfield: Jordan D’Amico.
Otter Valley: Keevon Parks.
St. Johnsbury: Gavynn Kenney-Young, Quinn Murphy, Dawson Wilkins.
Spaulding: Zack Wilson.
Rutland: Jonah Bassett, Luke DelBianco, Jaheim Hughes.
U-32: Crosse Garibaldi.
Windsor: Maison Fortin, Logan Worrall.
New Hampshire Shrine Bowl Roster
Bedford: Joel Poltronieri,
Bishop Guertin: Ethan Labbe.
Bow: Austin Bouch, Hollis Jones, Ryan Lover.
Concord: Noah Blake, Zack Doward, Austin Wells.
Epping-Newmarket: Jordan Espo.
Exeter: Hayden Froumy, Brad Richards, Owen Simon.
Fall Mountain: Danny Farnham, Zach Patch.
Gilford: Michael Kitto.
Hanover: Cam Bonner.
Kennett: Sean Carrier.
Kingswood: Aiden Brierley.
Laconia: Jake Pantelis.
Londonberry: Anthony Amaro, Jack Drabik.
Merrimack: Kyle Dunn.
Merrimack Valley: Danny McGonagle, Aidan Monaghan.
Monadnock: Luke Weston.
Newport: Karter Pollari.
Pelham: Derek Muise.
Plymouth: Matt Cleary, Caden Sanborn, Dylan Welch.
St. Thomas: Devon Paquette, Joe Pickett.
Salem: Samuel Jones.
Spaulding: Ned Drena.
Stevens: Colby Shepard, Lucas Smith.
Timberlane: Trey Baker.
