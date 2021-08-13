Hilltoppers Add Experienced Coach In Becker, Ex-Rutland Star Kenosh To Football Staff

Kirk Becker knows football.
And the Illinois native is bringing his expertise to the St. Johnsbury Academy sideline.
“He speaks the language,” ninth-year Hilltopper head football coach Rich Alercio of his new assistant. “When I throw out terms not everybody might be familiar with, he knows what I am talking about. He comes from a football family. His brother was a college coach. He’s a lifetime football guy.”
The 35-year-old Becker is a former collegiate offensive lineman with over a decade of high school and college coaching experience. A former All-State two-way lineman in high school, the 6-foot-5 Becker played four seasons on the offensive line at Division III Lake Forest College (playing at 285 pounds).
“There are not a lot of Kirk Beckers walking around Vermont, let alone the Northeast Kingdom,” Alercio said. “That caliber of coaching pedigree and background is a rarity.”
Becker teaches eighth-grade social studies at St. J School. After spending 11 seasons coaching in Illinois’ biggest division of high school football (8A) — nine as a varsity assistant and two as a freshman team head coach — Becker moved to the NEK to be closer to his sister and nephews.
“I wanted to spend more time with them,” Becker said. “I needed a change. I wanted to get closer to the mountains.”
He spent last season on the football staff at Lyndon Institute — Vermont played 7-on-7 touch last fall instead of 11-on-11 tackle because of COVID-19.
He joined the Hilltoppers staff as an assistant this summer, replacing Collin Gillespie.
Becker’s knowledge has impressed Alercio.
“I’ve been coaching offensive line technique since the 80s and I am already asking Kirk for input on the offensive and defensive line,” Alercio said. “He brings a fresh set of eyes to evaluate talent and I value that.”
So far, so good for Becker.
“I like the program so far; I’ve only been here for the summer,” Becker said. “But there’s a good culture built in and we have good kids. They work hard, they are respectful, they are helpful to each other and there’s good senior leadership.
Becker won’t be the only new face on the Hilltopper sideline this fall.
Andy Kenosh is replacing Lincoln Lemieux, the St. J alum who spent five seasons as an assistant, but is stepping away to spend time with his newborn.
Kenosh is a former Rutland High School three-sport star, named the Burlington Free Press’ Athlete of the Year in 2016. Mastering the read-option attack, he led the Raiders to the 2015 Division I state football title over Middlebury, ending the Tigers’ 33-game win streak. He was also a star alpine skier and baseball player for the Raiders.
Kenosh is a close family friend of the Alercios.
“Andy and my son, Jake, are as good as friends as can be,” Alercio said. “Our families are close and our kids grew up together.
“He may be the greatest male athlete in Vermont in the last 10 years.”
Kenosh will be attending Vermont Tech to pursue a mechanical engineering degree this fall. Alercio reached out to see if Kenosh would be interested in joining his staff.
“Andy brings a different perspective as well,” Alercio said. “The nice thing about Andy and Kirk, they didn’t come from St. J. They’ve been somewhere else. They’ve learned something else and we get to interject that into our program.”
In leading Rutland’s read-option offense in 2015, Kenosh completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 809 yards and 13 more TDs.
“We want to play more read-option and Andy did it as well as anybody I’ve ever seen,” Alercio said. “I am looking forward to him teaching our QBs to play the way he did. He’s better suited to teach the read-option than me.”
Alercio’s staff also includes longtime staples John Lovett (wide receivers, linebackers, defensive coordinator) and Travis Bugbee (tight ends, defensive line). Becker will coach running backs and edge rushers and Kenosh will guide the quarterbacks and defensive backs.
Alercio will handle the offensive play calling and the offensive line, but conceded that Becker, “Might take the [O-line] duties over, he’s that good.”
The first official day of high school football practice in Vermont is Monday. Other fall sports begin practice Thursday.
Fairbanks Field is still under construction (St. J is adding artificial turf and lights), therefore the football team will be practicing on both the field hockey and baseball fields until the Fairbanks upgrade is complete.
