Hilltoppers Meet Mighty Redhawks For D-I State Title

The St. Johnsbury Academy girls basketball team is one win from a state title.
But the underdog Hilltoppers face a formidable task on Friday night.
Third-seeded St. J tangles with top-ranked, unbeaten-in-Vermont Champlain Valley at Patrick Gymnasium for the Division I crown.
The Redhawks have run roughshod through their 2022-23 slate, their lone loss coming to a team from New York and their closest margin of victory being 10 points. CVU toppled SJA twice during the regular season, a 60-37 blowout and a 61-42 triumph on Feb. 9.
Forward Addi Hunter (12.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg) paces a tall, talented, deep, defensive-minded Champlain Valley club, which reached the final with a 42-29 win over Essex. Shelby Companion averages 11 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while Elise Berger does it all (7.0 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals per game).
“Their depth and size are huge factors for every team that plays them creating matchup problems,” third-year Academy coach Jade Huntington said. “CVU plays consistently smart basketball with a lot of intensity on both ends of the floor. They have a system and work that system well.”
Hayden Wilkins willed St. J to victory in the semifinals on Monday, hitting a game-tying jumper in regulation and then rolling in the game-winning 3 in overtime of a 50-47 victory over No. 2 Rutland.
Wilkins (12.5 ppg) and Cassidy Kittredge (10.3) pace the Academy, which is peaking at the right time. Leaning on their defense, and getting clutch contributions nightly from the role players and the bench, the Hilltoppers have won five of six games since the regular-season loss to CVU.
“This team has been playing with more and more confidence down the stretch of the regular season and through the playoff run,” Huntington said. “Monday’s night win was huge, and a testament to the grit that this team has. They played with a sense of calm offensively and were truly locked in on our defensive scheme. I could see it in their eyes all night, that refuse-to-lose mentality; we need to bring that same level of intensity one more time.”
Kaylee Weaver, one of two seniors on the team, provides toughness while remaining a 3-point threat and the emergence of junior post Emma Greenan (eight points, seven rebounds, four blocks in 20 minutes in the semifinals) has elevated the team. X-factor Kaia Anderson provides poise and tenaciousness while Anna Ebert, Kacie Nelson, Brianna Bunnell and Rylee Strohm have delivered key minutes.
St. J will need to be sharp and poised for all 32 minutes, things they struggled with in the two regular-season meetings with the Redhawks.
“If you take into consideration both our games against CVU it was a tale of two games, large point margins yes, but in some cases, we took ourselves out of the game getting away from what we do well,” Huntington said. “At CVU they took us out of the game early, when normally we play well on the road, we did not respond as we needed to nor are capable of to their defensive pressure. We struggled to hit shots and got beat on the boards. We have got to do a better job on their bigs, step up in the rebounding category and settle in on offense.
“Mentally our team has gotten tougher and more resilient in believing in themselves and each other. Our challenge is we need to put four consistent quarters together defensively and on the boards, attack better on offense, fight every possession with no letdowns, and not allow CVU to put any runs together.”
CVU, playing in its 10th state final in 13 years, and SJA, playing in its fourth championship game in seven years, are familiar foes at Patrick. They met for the throne three times from 2017-2019, the Redhawks rising in 2017 and the Hilltoppers going back-to-back in the latter two.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
“Making a run at a championship is a special moment in any athlete’s career,” Huntington said. “All season long they wanted to be the last team standing, everyone wants that. The difference-makers are mindset and work ethic, the intangibles that can make anything possible, that is what March Madness is all about.
“Our team is very excited and focused and they know what it will take to win, they believe in each other and they are ready. They will undoubtedly leave everything they got all out on the court Friday night.”
NOTES: This is SJA’s ninth championship game all-time, fifth in Division I. … Coach Huntington dropped 40 points in the 1988 Division II final, the second-most in a Vermont girls championship game. Her sister, Jazz, owns the record with 46 (Oxbow, 1996).
