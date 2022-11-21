Hilltoppers Qualify To Run At XC Nationals
Green Mountain Athletic Association team members front row from left: Porter Hurteau, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Carson Eames. Middle row: Ari Leven, Nathan Bernier and Nathan Lenzini. Back row: Teddy Tremblay and Isaac Lenzini.

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — St. J Academy runners ran well on a cold and very windy day at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine this weekend, booking their tickets to the cross-country national championships.

Representing the Green Mountain Athletic Association out of the Burlington area as their USATF club, the meet was the Region 1 Qualifier for the National Championships on Dec. 10 in College Station, Texas (at Texas A&M).

