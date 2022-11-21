Hilltoppers Qualify To Run At XC Nationals

Green Mountain Athletic Association team members front row from left: Porter Hurteau, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Carson Eames. Middle row: Ari Leven, Nathan Bernier and Nathan Lenzini. Back row: Teddy Tremblay and Isaac Lenzini.
NORTH BERWICK, Maine — St. J Academy runners ran well on a cold and very windy day at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine this weekend, booking their tickets to the cross-country national championships.
Representing the Green Mountain Athletic Association out of the Burlington area as their USATF club, the meet was the Region 1 Qualifier for the National Championships on Dec. 10 in College Station, Texas (at Texas A&M).
The top 5 teams and 30 individuals in each age group qualified from the 16 regions in the U.S.
There were 6 associations in Region 1: New England, Adirondack, Connecticut, Long Island, Maine and New York. Age Groups were 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18.
The GMAA group combined the 15-16 and 17-18 age groups. They still awarded individual medals and qualifying to both age groups separately.
The boys placed second, runner-up to Sentinel Striders out of Rhode Island.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman won his 15-16-year-old division and placed third overall. Everyone finished in the top 20, so they qualified as individuals as well.
St. J had its top seven runners (except Charlie Krebs) — including Thornton-Sherman, Carson Eames (eighth overall and fourth in the 15-16 age group), Nathaniel Bernier (17th overall, 10th in 15-16), Nathan Lenzini (30th, 14th in 17-18), Isaac Lenzini (23rd, 13th in 15-16) and Ari Leven (40th overall, 20th in 15-16) — and two from BFA-St Albans: Porter Hurteau (fourth overall, second in 15-16) and Teddy Tremblay (38th, 19th in 15-16).
Joel Thornton-Sherman qualified in sixth in the 13-14-year-old group (he was the first 13-year-old) and as a member of the Granite State Flash team out of southern New Hampshire.
