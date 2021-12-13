St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.