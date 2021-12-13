ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury wrestling team won its three matches at Saturday’s return of the Sandy Murray Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
In a dual, head-to-head format with the teams wrestling each other, the Hilltoppers topped Fair Haven/Rutland (54-30); Mt. Mansfield (36-23); and to Champlain Valley (36-6). Mt. Abe joined forces with Rutland/Fair Haven to make a complete roster.
Murray, a St. Johnsbury resident and the program’s first coach, was on hand, said SJA co-coach Matt Stark.
“Good tournament, our veteran wrestlers showed they still have their muscle memory,” he added, noting that senior Carbur Rousseau won three matches at 152 pounds.
Junior Hannah Keithan’s win at 120 pounds drew a lot of support from the Hilltoppers, with Keithan winning in the second period, “and everyone was watching,” he noted. There were no spectators permitted at the event for COVID safety reasons.
The coaches and wrestlers were in good spirits knowing that wrestling is back, SJA assistant coach DJ Rousseau said on social media. “This is the first Vermont tournament of the season, and we were glad to shake off the cobwebs and get back on the mat. We have much work to do, but are looking forward to seeing our team grow and improve over the coming months.”
“We saw a lot of positives out there. There’s always room for improvement,” co-coach Brian Roderick said. The Hilltoppers’ next match is Wednesday at Spaulding with Colchester, “and Spaulding is strong. It should be a good test for us,” he added. Spaulding is deep top to bottom, and Wednesday could be “a rude awakening,” agreed Stark.
Fair Haven’s Tristen Hyatt was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
