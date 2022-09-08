Hilltoppers Welcome Tigers For Friday Night Home Opener

Quinn Murphy and the St. J Academy football team put on a show down at Hartford in the season opener last week.
The Hilltoppers now get an opportunity to take center stage in front of their home fans on Friday night.
SJA welcomes Middlebury to Fairbanks Field for its home opener at 7 o’clock. It will be a rare visit from the Addison County ballclub — only the Tigers’ second time to the Northeast Kingdom in the last decade.
“We will play with great energy, effort and enthusiasm,” Hilltopper coach Rich Alercio said of his expectations for his team.
St. J sent a strong message with its play in Week 1, especially Murphy. The senior quarterback accounted for over 400 total yards and seven touchdowns.
“Quinn ran the offense flawlessly, “Alercio said.
He completed 33-of-43 passes for 359 yards and five scores and added 68 yards on the ground with a pair of TDs. Murphy played a big role under center a season ago, but he looked more refined and dangerous in Hartford.
“He has a much better understanding of the offense and all the options we have on every play and has become a much more accurate passer to take advantage of those options,” Alercio said.
Murphy’s teammates also looked the part of a team ready to compete for a Division I title. Caleb Pontti starred with a team-leading 102 receiving yards on six catches while Alejandro Orozco (nine catches, 70 yards, two TDs) and Carter Bunnell combined for 16 grabs and 150 yards. Anthoni Guinard chipped in a pair of receiving scores out of the backfield while big Gavynn Kenney-Young had 63 yards and a score.
Newcomer Simon North from Woodstock played a big role in the trenches alongside bookend beasts Dawson Wilkins and Josh Quad.
St. J’s performance last week opened eyes locally and around the state.
Did the team’s play surprise Alercio?
“Yes,” he said. “You never know what you are going to get in a road opener.”
Avoiding a letdown will be the challenge this week.
“I remind them every day what happened to us at Hartford in 2021 and how we responded with a huge Week 2 win over CVU,” Alercio said.
The Hilltoppers lost 41-9 in the opener last season, then rebounded to beat D-I runner-up CVU 35-23 the next week.
Dennis Smith and his run-option offense come to town looking to get untracked after absorbing a 56-19 shellacking to preseason favorite Champlain Valley. While the Tigers quickly trailed 18-0, they had a few bright spots.
Tailback Cole Schnoor scored from in close, Jacob Kemp sped 85 yards for a kickoff return TD and Jackson Gillett tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Gavin McNulty on a QB bootleg.
“Option teams are always a concern,” Alercio said. “We have to play assignment football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.