BURLINGTON — Stacey’s bomb has got St. Johnsbury moving on.
Maddox Stacey’s three-run homer to straight-away center field in the top of the ninth inning was the difference-maker as the St. Johnsbury All-Stars came out on top of a back-and-forth, extra-inning thriller, besting Champlain Valley 8-5 to claim the Vermont 10-12-year-old state championship at Schifilliti Park in Burlington on Sunday.
Stacey had previously belted a pair of homers in an elimination semifinal clash with Lamoille, the second being the go-ahead blast to send the St. J Turtles to the title game.
Even after being in that situation before, Stacey had only one thing on his mind — and it wasn’t to go yard for a third time.
“I was just thinking I don’t want to strike out,” Stacey said.
Needing to beat Champlain Valley twice, St. J won 2-1 on Saturday to set up a winner-take-all finale on Sunday. After opening the tournament with a 10-0 win over Brattleboro, St. Johnsbury suffered a 13-0, four-inning defeat to Champlain Valley last weekend — a much different result than this weekend’s outcomes.
Up 3-2 in Sunday’s title match, St. J had Champlain Valley down to their final strike before Evan Dore’s double knotted it at three-all to force extras.
“I was kind of terrified,” St. J’s Barrett Somers said. “I was really doubtful just because of that one hit but deep down I knew that we were gonna pull through somehow.”
Somers was crucial to the winning effort, coming on in relief and throwing five innings with nine strikeouts.
The Turtles retook the lead in the eighth, but again Champlain Valley, refusing to go away, evened the score in the bottom half.
Then Stacey’s towering shot over the fence finally put things out of reach, crowning St. J as the Little League champions of Vermont and propelling the Turtles onto the New England Regionals for the first time since 1985, erasing a 38-year drought.
“This team is resilient,” St. J manager Rene Bathalon said. “We stuck it out, we all fought, we all came back together and we all won it together.”
Landon Mosher got St. J on the board first, reaching on an infield single before taking second, third and eventually home on a series of wild pitches for an early 1-0 lead. Somers scored the second run of the game the following inning off a wild pitch as well then Lukas Coburn knocked in Owen Tucker for a 3-0 St. J lead.
Champlain Valley got two back in the bottom of the second, via Pete Stephen’s RBI single and Braden Cook’s sacrifice fly.
Silent for most of the middle innings, Champlain Valley threatened in the bottom of the fifth with a runner on third following the leadoff batter reaching. But Somers, on in relief of the starter Stacey, got a strikeout and a ground out to prevail the lead.
“We’re a really good team together,” Somers said. “We stick together and we pump each other up all the time. It’s amazing the adrenaline, the rush is so good. I love baseball.”
“We do a lot of chants to help each other get back up,” Stacey added of St. J’s never-quit mentality.
Tied three-all after Dore’s heroics, a harmless seventh by both teams saw a fireworks-filled eighth inning. Tucker started the frame on second base, per Little League extra-innings rules. Caleb Decker drove Tucker in with an RBI double, then Owen Croteau’s single sent Decker home for a 5-3 lead.
Again Champlain Valley had the answer, plating two of their own to send things to a ninth inning. After getting runners to second and third, a hard-hit ball to first took a bad hop and wound up in the outfield for a two-run base hit. Looking for more, Champlain Valley had the bases loaded with two outs. St. J’s Brody Mann relieved Somers, Mann only needing one pitch to get out of the jam after Decker made a big-time catch on a line drive to left field to end the inning.
Decker also had the go-ahead home run the day prior, a two-run blast to give St. J the 2-1 win over Champlain Valley.
Landon Minshull started the top of the ninth on second base and Mann reached on a bunt to give St. J momentum with none out. That’s when Stacey stepped to the plate, sending the go-ahead blast way over the center fielder’s head for an 8-5 advantage.
Stacey had a play in the final out of the ball game as well in the bottom half of the inning, snaring a liner then flipping to third baseman Chris Watkins for a game-ending double play.
Mann was credited with the win, tossing 1.1 innings.
St. Johnsbury will take on Massachusetts in Bristol, Connecticut, in the New England Regional opener on Saturday at 10 a.m.
