HARDWICK — Every member of the Wildcats’ 2022 championship team was at one point or another a Hazen Hoop camper, right down to the water boys.
Same can be said about the second-most recent title-winning squad from 2016.
Before that, the back-to-back championship teams from ‘09 and ‘10 — each of those players took part in the camp’s first years too.
Every single player.
Now in its 21st year, the Hoop Camp has been a summertime staple for up-and-coming players within the Hazen program, serving as a proving ground for future Wildcats, while also developing some of the best local talent before they become household names on the high school stage.
The camp, which features morning sessions for players going into sixth grade or younger and an afternoon session for incoming 7-9-graders, is led by longtime Hazen coach Aaron Hill with help from assistant coaches and current and past players.
“I started the camp so that we could offer our local kids an affordable camp where they could build their skills and love of basketball,” Hill said.
The cost is just $30 for the week and Hill also offers scholarships to campers that need financial assistance or families that have several kids wanting to participate.
In its 20-plus years, the list of notable athletes to hone their skills during the week-long camp is endless, and goes far beyond Hazen players.
Two-time Record Player of the Year Alex Carlisle is one of the Hoop Camp’s best to ever do it. Carlisle went on to score 1,000 points, win Metro POY and lead St. Johnsbury to the 2019 D-I state championship. Kyle Johnson won two D-IV championships at Danville and was lighting up campers well before he torched West Rutland for 55 points in a 2014 playoff victory. Marcus Wilhingham, who went on to play at Rice, was Vermont’s top-ranked player in 2014 according to MaxPreps and put up a 17-point double-double in a 2013 title game victory over St. J. Wilhingham is also the only camper to every throw down a dunk, an impressive feat for a recently graduated middle schooler.
Add in the likes of former St. Johnsbury and now NVU-Lyndon standout Antonio Carlisle and Craftsbury’s all-time leading scorer Austin Masi (1,732 points) and you’ve got quite the collection of Northeast Kingdom standouts. Two recently hired coaches, St. J’s Patrick Rainville and Lyndon’s Eli Appleton were campers, too.
And that’s not even counting the myriad of future Wildcats that have laced ‘em up summer after summer.
Isaiah Baker dominated the camp before jumping on to the varsity squad as a freshman a few months later. Baker was a two-time Mountain POY and the Record’s 2021 POY. If not for a COVID-shortened season, he was on track to break the Vermont three-pointers record (finished third most ever with 224) and become Hazen’s all-time points leader (currently sits second at 1,474 behind 2001 VT Gatorade POY Tim Shedd).
Record POY (2017) and 2016 D-III champ Denis LeCours, Hazen all-time leading rebounder and two-time state champion Billy Boyd and Hazen single-game scoring record-holder with 42 points in a game, Dimitri Vasiliadis all participated.
The list of eventual Wildcats that etched their name in Hazen Hoop Camp galore goes on and on. Hill said that since he started coaching in 2000, he couldn’t think of a single player that has played for him that didn’t attend the camp since it was created in 2001 — besides those that were already too old at the start of it.
“This camp allows kids to meet and build relationships with the current varsity players and plays a significant role in building the basketball culture in our community,” Hill said. “It also provides an opportunity for our high school players to give back to the program and build their own leadership skills as coaches.”
The camp was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned last summer with only 28 campers between the two age groups. This summer, numbers are back on track, with 61 kids participating. Nine of those campers have fathers that played for Hill in high school.
Now it’s time for the next generation of future Wildcats to work their way through.
Eight of the campers, four boys and four girls, will be moving up to high school ball, and will be vying for a spot on their respective rosters. Most of them are already getting acquainted with their upperclassmen teammates, with the girls playing in a high school league at U-32 and the boys in Hazen’s summer men’s league — another tradition, which has featured an abundance of past and present local legends, created by Hill with an emphasis on developing young players for the next varsity and JV seasons.
The Hoop Camp is broken up into two sections. The first half is used for proper skill development, with a different focal point each day. The second half is for free throw and 1v1 competitions and then team games. On the last day, individual champions are crowned for the camper that made the most free throws and for the camper that comes out victorious of the 1v1 showdowns. The four teams compete in semifinals and finals, to crown a camp champion — which Hill hopes is good practice for future trips to the Barre Aud and life far beyond it.
“Competition creates more passion and is essential because it motivates people to give their best,” Hill said. “It allows kids to learn how to handle success and failure which in today’s society is more important than ever. We want all Hazen basketball players to grow into confident adults who embrace challenges and compete to be the best they can be in all areas of life and we hope Hazen Hoop Camp gets them headed in that direction.”
Every year, in both sessions a camper of the week is awarded. Unlike other camps or tournaments, which may honor the top player with an MVP trophy, the camper of the week award is given to the player that displays the most enthusiasm, effort and coachability and that has the best attitude towards his or her teammates and coaches. The prize being that the recipients get to choose one game from the upcoming season to sit on the varsity girls or boys bench with the team.
“We don’t give out T-shirts, basketballs or trophies — its not about getting gear or stuff,” Hill said. “Hazen Hoop Camp is about working hard, competing, having fun and building relationships.”
