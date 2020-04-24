Hoop Chat with Coach Higgs: A silver lining during these days of isolation

When coaching basketball at St. Johnsbury Academy, I encountered players with varying degrees of interest in offseason improvement. Some were so dedicated and spent so much time working on their game, they seemed to almost live in the gym. These players are often referred to as “gym rats” (a complimentary term).
One in particular comes to mind. I recall that almost every summer day, usually in the morning, this young man would run about a mile to the gym. After 3-4 hours of drill work and competitive play he would jog back home. This was his routine for more than one summer and he developed into an outstanding high school player.
Another “gym rat” went through a personal challenge which I think is relevant for what some young players are experiencing during these days of isolation.
In September of his senior year, he became so frustrated at the result of a pickup game, that he punched a locker and broke bones in his dominant right hand. A major setback. Like now, with gyms closed and the AAU season canceled, his options were suddenly limited for him to prepare for the upcoming season. He was despondent when we met to discuss his predicament.
Initially he was not sure that he could even play in November when the season started. With his hand in a cast, we talked about trying to make something positive out of the situation that looked so bleak. He made a Plan. For the remaining months that Fall, he was determined to improve the use of his left hand.
He did multiple dribbling drills which led to increased confidence in his ballhandling. He would pass and catch with only his left hand — and his left-hand shots, particularly around the basket, became fluid with constant repetition. Fortunately, his cast was removed earlier than anticipated and he did not miss any preseason practice time. But as a result, it was his outstanding diversified play that helped the team reach the state championship game that year.
During these stay-at-home days of social distancing, I want to suggest options for individual improvement. Team practices, AAU, and pickup games are shut down. Players who want to continue to improve their game should look for opportunity when little appears to exist. Here are some suggestions:
REFLECTION – With more alone-time, sit down with yourself and reflect on your past team experience and personal involvement. Be honest in answering the following:
1. How coachable were you?
2. Did you put full effort into practices and games?
3. Was your approach/attitude consistently positive?
4. Did you contribute at or near the level of your ability?
5. Were you a team builder?
Making a positive shift in any of the above will help improve your readiness for your next team.
INSPIRATION – Give some thought to what inspires you to improve your game. Where does your interest and motivation for basketball come from? With increased knowledge and observation, most players have a better understanding of what needs to be done to improve their own development. Now that more at-home time is available, do some research. Develop a strategy to go forward along with a personalized routine to follow.
REPETITION – With gym time and game options limited, use this opportunity to focus on slowing the game down. Focus on repeating fundamental drills for shortened periods of time. Here are some examples:
1. Stand or sit in place and dribble. Use your fingertips, not the palm of your hand. Focus your visual attention on something other than the ball (reading?). Do this several times a day for 5-10 minutes and spend 60-70% of the time on your weak hand.
2. If possible, find an outside wall you can pass the ball against and have it bounce back to you. Have a target that replicates a teammate. Practice from a triple threat position – step toward the target, alternate feet, and concentrate on chest passes that are accurate, snappy, and have a back spin. Face sideways to the target and use your foot on that side when passing. Integrate jab steps, ball fakes and pivots leading to the pass. Increase the distance and use a bounce pass if possible.
3. Find an outside basket, preferably with a net. Instead of just “shooting around”, challenge yourself to make a number of shots from a certain spot before moving on. Pay attention to the quality of your shots (45-degree arc, clean swish, back spin.) Keep track of how you do daily, and gradually increase the distance and number. Include different types of layups and foul shots.
4. Do distance jogging while dribbling. Design a route that is traffic free, using sidewalks or empty parking lots. Keep your head up, eyes focused on your surroundings, not the ball. Dribble more with your off hand than your strong hand.
ATHLETICISM – With gyms unavailable, this is a good time to increase individual athleticism. I am a proponent of distance running for any athlete as improved cardio and stamina can build confidence in every sport. Building up strength through weight training is also important. For younger players, pushups or pullups will suffice until an appropriate age for actual weights. As players get older, body strength is a factor in all sports. I would also recommend jumping rope and plyometrics to develop quickness and explosion, and exercises to strengthen core muscles. Athleticism can be improved and as a result, basketball moves can be executed with more power and precision.
A PLAN – Look to the future rather than lament the present. Make a Plan, be disciplined, and use your time wisely. You will be a better player for it.
Good luck!
——
*CORRECTION: In my last column I wrote that Logan Wendell’s 25-point average was the highest since Henry Dalrymple played for the Academy. Logan’s average was actually the highest since Taylor Coppenrath’s 1999-2000 season when he averaged 25 a game. Good company!
Layne Higgs is the former head basketball coach at St. Johnsbury Academy where he won three Division I titles. A former standout player at University of Vermont, Higgs was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1982. He can be reached via email at laynehiggs@myfairpoint.net.
