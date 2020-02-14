Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Player development is important for young athletes to reach the high school varsity level. Most people agree that skills need to be learned, athletic ability maximized, and game experience gained. Also, a keen interest in the game, repetitive skill execution, nurturing competitive characteristics, and coaching are all important factors in the development process.
A coach’s development is not so clear cut. A career in coaching is not programmed like other professions. In most cases, coaches adopt principles taken from their athletic experience. Over time, with adaptations, a coach will cultivate his/her own guiding philosophy.
