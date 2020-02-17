Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
When coaching at St. Johnsbury Academy I did not have an opportunity to attend many grade 5-8 youth basketball games. However, I ran a co-ed summer basketball school for over 20 years for ages 10-15. More recently, I enjoyed helping with practices at Good Shepherd School. Through these experiences, I formulated ideas about coaching at this level and I want to share some thoughts.
Generally, 10 years of age is when most youngsters are physically ready to shoot at official 10-foot baskets. I recommend lower rims for third- and fourth-graders and perhaps many in the fifth grade. This is so important for teaching correct shooting form. Good form is critical for success and the earlier this can be learned, the more interest is generated. We’ve all witnessed the genuine excitement of young players when their ball goes through the basket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.