St. Johnsbury Academy’s annual summer youth basketball camp is in full swing this week. Over 60 youngsters are lacing ‘em up during the four-day camp, learning and developing their skills alongside varsity coaches Jade Huntington and Patrick Rainville, along with a bevy of current and former Hilltoppers players.
Hoopin’ With Hilltoppers: Youth Basketball Camp In Full Swing
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
