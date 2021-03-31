Hornet Baseball Preparing For Conference Play

LYNDONVILLE — While the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball team navigates its non-conference schedule, the Hornets are focusing on the start of North Atlantic Conference play. The Hornets are slated to host Husson University in their NAC opener on April 15, their first conference game in almost two years.
The 2020 season was cut short after 10 non-conference contests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyndon returns 12 players from the 2020 roster, led by senior outfielder and pitcher Codi Smith (Hartford). Smith was an All-Conference selection in 2018. He has a career .315 batting average and .440 slugging percentage and has 35 extra-base hits out of 129 total hits.
Senior catcher Ryder Thornton (Essex) returns to backstop the Hornets. Thornton was also named All-Conference in 2018, and is a career .324 hitter. Senior pitcher and infielder Sam Ognenoff (Brattleboro) is expected to anchor the Hornet pitching staff.
Other returning seniors include outfielders Ryan Boucher (St. Albans) and Tyler Roberge (Essex) and pitcher Cameron Flinn (Barre). Juniors include pitchers Joe Rafus (Whitingham) and Cooper Whitehouse (South Berwick, Maine) and shortstop/pitcher TJ Santaw (Newport). Sophomores are pitchers Matt Brault (Milton) and infielders Matt Doherty (Gardner, Maine) and Steven Friscia (Smithtown, N.Y.).
Eight talented freshmen round out the Hornet roster. Third baseman Sean Cavanaugh (Londonderry, N.H.), second baseman Parker Perron (Barton), and catcher Jordan Cane (Merrimac, Mass.) head up the newcomers. Pitchers Dylan Crump (Falls Village, Conn.), Keith Herman (Barton) and Shea McCaffrey (Lyndonville), and infielders Nolan Barber (Jericho) and Aiven Malanowski (Oneonta, N.Y.) will also be looking to contribute.
Reece Tanguay is entering his third season as Lyndon head coach. He expects his team to grow as the season unfolds.
“Our goal this year will be the same as always, to get better every day and compete hard in every game,” he said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to get on the field and look forward to seeing some young players get a chance to shine.”
The Hornets have been picked to finish third in the NAC’s East Division in 2021, according to the NAC preseason coaches poll. NAC 2019 champion Husson University has been picked to win the East, while NAC newcomer SUNY Cobleskill has been picked to win the West. The predicted order of finish is:
East Division
1. Husson
2. Thomas
3. Lyndon
4. UMaine-Farmington
5. UMaine-Presque Isle
West Division
1. SUNY Coblekill
2. SUNY Polytechnic Institute
3. Cazenovia College
4. SUNY Canton
SOFTBALL
DOUBLHEADER POSTPONED: Due to anticipated, inclement weather the Lyndon at Johnson NAC softball doubleheader scheduled for Thursday at Johnson has been moved to this Sunday. First pitch will be at 1:30 pm.
The Hornets and Badgers will now kick off NAC play with a doubleheader at Lyndon on Saturday before Sunday’s rescheduled games. First pitch on Saturday at the Skip Pound Softball Complex is set for 1 p.m.
