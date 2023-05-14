Hornet Basketball Lands Transfer Forward Matt Doyle

LYNDONVILLE — Matt Doyle, a transfer from Cazenovia College, committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the 2023-24 season, the school announced Monday.
Doyle is a 2022 graduate of Westmoreland High School in Westmoreland, N.Y.
Doyle, a 6-foot-5 forward, was a four-year varsity player and a two-time Center State Conference all-conference performer at Westmoreland. As a senior, he averaged 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocked shots per game and led the Bulldogs to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section III Class C quarterfinals. He was a New York State Sportswriters Association Class C All-State honorable mention selection and was named to the Observer-Dispatch All-Mohawk Valley Team and the Center State Conference Exceptional Senior game.
Doyle saw action in six games in his freshman campaign for a Cazenovia team that tied their school record for wins and advanced to the North Atlantic Conference quarterfinals.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak is excited that Doyle will be joining the Hornets. “We initially recruited Matt out of high school. I’m extremely happy that he will be joining us now, with a year of college experience under his belt. He’s a tough, physical player who can score around the basket and facing up. He should make an immediate impact in helping to fill one of our most significant needs. Most importantly, he’s a terrific, high-character young man and an exceptional teammate who will have a very positive impact on our team.”
Doyle’s coach at Cazenovia, Justin Stern, also sang Doyle’s praises. “Matt embodies what a division three athlete should be. He is a great person, student and athlete. He is a bulldog on the court. He is never intimidated by anybody and welcomes challenges. His fearless demeanor helps him when facing bigger opponents, and ability to overcome. Matt is as good of a teammate as anyone. He has a team-first mentality that is infectious.”
Doyle joins Owen Traynor (Rutland), Isaac Davis (Barre), and Tavarius Vance (Barre in Lyndon’s 2023 recruiting class.
