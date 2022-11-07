Hornet Hoop Picked To Finish Fourth In NAC East

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team made its first North Atlantic Conference playoff appearance and picked up its first playoff win in five seasons last year.
Now the Hornets are looking to build on that positive momentum as they prepare to tip off the 2022-23 campaign this week.
Lyndon returns 10 players from last year’s team, which finished 7-18 overall and 3-9 in NAC play and finished fifth place in the NAC’s East Division.
The Hornets defeated Maine Maritime Academy in the opening round of the conference playoffs, before falling to eventual champion Husson University in the quarterfinals.
Co-captains senior Antonio Carlisle (St. Johnsbury) and junior Tyrese Harris (Fort Benning, Ga.) head up the returnees. Carlisle was Lyndon’s second-leading scorer a year ago, averaging 13.4 points per game, including 18.4 points per game in NAC play. Harris averaged 7.0 points and a team-best 3.6 assists per contest.
Junior Mondwell Bukle (Pyeongtaek, South Korea) took a big step forward last year as he increased his scoring average to 11.0 points per game. Sophomore forward Jaden Phillips (Tempe, Ariz.) also returns after a freshman campaign that saw him score 3.8 points and grab a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game.
Junior forwards Aiden Trapani (Deltona, Fla.; 5.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and Brett Roy (Newport; 2.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg) also return after playing significant roles last season.
Other returnees from 2021-22 will be looking to play increased roles this year include junior guards Luke Bergmans (Ferrisburgh) and Kai Burridge (New York, N.Y.), Junior forward Isaac McCann (Phoenix, Ariz.), and sophomore guard Gregory Fitzgerald (Brattleboro).
Junior guard Peyton Olsen (Middleburgh, N.Y.) returns to the Hornets this year after playing at SUNY Canton last season. Olsen last played for Lyndon during the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 season. In nine games that year he averaged 24.8 points per game and shot 53.4% from the floor. He was named to the D3hoops.com Northeast/East All-Region second team that season.
The Hornet roster also features 10 newcomers to the program. Freshmen guards Gregory Gonyea Jr. (Dolgeville, N.Y.) and Aidan Lopez (Jay, N.Y.) and sophomore transfer Tristan Worlock (DeRuyter, N.Y.) were All-State players in high school. Gonyea and Lopez also both topped the 1,000-point mark as high school players. Freshman forward Jayden Macknail (Camillus, N.Y.) will also be counted upon to make an immediate impact.
Two other transfers, Calder Horowitz-McCadden (South Burlington), and Justin Phillips (Phoenix, Ariz.), also join the roster. Horowitz-McCadden played for Central Maine Community College during his freshman season a year ago. A trio of freshman guards, Luke Warner (Oswego, N.Y.), Chad Martin (Henniker, N.H.), and Isaiah Terrill (Barre) and freshman forward Sulev Loehr (Thornwood, N.Y.) round out the roster.
Head coach David Pasiak returns for his sixth season as Lyndon head coach and 24th season as a collegiate head coach. He is optimistic about his team’s prospects this season.
“Last season we took another positive step in building our program, with our first playoff appearance and victory,” Pasiak said. “This season, we have outstanding leadership and a great mix of veteran experience and a talented and deep group of newcomers that can establish themselves as contenders in the conference race. Throughout the preseason, this group has been as together and connected as any that we have had here. As usual, we will test ourselves with a strong pre-conference schedule that should prepare us well for conference play.”
NAC coaches have picked the Hornets to finish tied for fourth in the East Division. Defending NAC champion Husson University has been picked to win the East, while SUNY Delhi has been tapped to take the top spot in the West.
The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC tournament. The tournament champion will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Lyndon will tip off the season on Tuesday evening when it hosts New England College at 6 p.m.
