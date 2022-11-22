Hornet Lacrosse Leader Novak Steps Down

LYNDONVILLE — Courtney Novak has stepped down as Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s director of lacrosse after leading the Hornet men’s and women’s lacrosse programs since October of 2020.
Novak will be the next women’s lacrosse coach at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, and will begin her new position on Dec. 5.
In her role here, Novak assumed responsibility for both the women’s and men’s programs. Novak resurrected the Lyndon women’s program after the team didn’t compete in either 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the Hornets took the field in the spring of 2022, it was the program’s first intercollegiate competition in nearly three years.
Novak was believed to be the only female to be serving as both head men’s lacrosse coach and head women’s lacrosse coach concurrently. The Hornet men’s team showed improvement on the field this past spring and picked up their first victory since 2019.
Novak also served as Lyndon’s interim volleyball coach this fall.
Novak was appreciative of her time at Lyndon.
“I am beyond grateful for my time here at Lyndon,” she said. “Chris Gilmore gave me an amazing opportunity to be the director of lacrosse two years ago and I have experienced monumental growth both personally and professionally. The student-athletes and athletic department staff became my family and I will cherish the memories I have made here forever. I want to personally thank Chris Gilmore for his guidance and leadership over these two years. His dedication to his coaches and this athletic department is unparalleled. I’m excited for this next move, but will greatly miss all my colleagues and athletes.”
A search for a new director of lacrosse and a permanent head volleyball coach are underway.
