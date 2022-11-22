Hornet Lacrosse Leader Novak Steps Down

Courtney Novak has stepped down as Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s director of lacrosse after leading the Hornet men’s and women’s lacrosse programs since October of 2020.

Novak will be the next women’s lacrosse coach at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, and will begin her new position on Dec. 5.

