DELHI, N.Y. — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis team will be making its return to the North Atlantic Conference championship match following a 7-2 win over the State University of New York at Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets closed their regular season with an overall record of 4-6, and a conference mark of 4-2. Delhi fell to 2-7 on the season and 1-4 in the NAC.

