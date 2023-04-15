DELHI, N.Y. — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis team will be making its return to the North Atlantic Conference championship match following a 7-2 win over the State University of New York at Delhi on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets closed their regular season with an overall record of 4-6, and a conference mark of 4-2. Delhi fell to 2-7 on the season and 1-4 in the NAC.
Lyndon’s second doubles team of Garrick Webster and Quinlan Peer got the Hornets off to a strong start with an 8-2 victory over Delhi’s Ryan Fitzpatrick and Moises Saintil at second doubles. However, the Broncos evened things up after Jacob Beach and Malachi Ritter downed Matthew Condon and James Salvas (Morrisville,), 8-3, at third doubles.
The match of the day took place at first doubles, where the Lyndon duo of Jeffrey Blais (Newport) and David Gratton (Newport) outlasted the Broncos’ Ben Anderson and Dominick DeBonis, 8-7, winning the tiebreaker 7-2. That win gave the Hornets a 2-1 lead heading into singles play.
Condon picked up the first win of the singles competition with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ritter at fifth singles. Peer was also a 6-0, 6-1 winner at second singles, defeating DeBonis. Salvas clinched the win for Lyndon with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Beach at number six.
Blais and Gratton also won their singles flights, with Blais taking down Fitzpatrick, 6-4, 6-3 in the first flight, and Gratton downing Saintil, 6-0, 6-1, in the fourth flight. With the match decided, Webster dropped an eight-game pro set to Anderson, 8-4.
Lyndon clinched a spot in the NAC playoffs for the third time in the last four completed seasons. The Hornets will be seeking their second conference title in the last three seasons next weekend when the second-seeded Hornets take on top-seed and regular-season champion Thomas College.
The date, time, and location for that match will be announced by the conference office early this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.