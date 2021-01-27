Hornet Men’s Basketball Set To Tip Off

LYNDONVILLE — Hoops is returning to Lyndonville.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon released its 2021 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, the Hornets slated to tip-off their 10-game pandemic-shortened schedule on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Earlier this month, the North Atlantic Conference canceled conference competition for 2020-21 because of COVID-19. Instead, the NVU-Lyndon schedule will consist of non-conference contests against a mix of traditional and new foes. The schedule is subject to change.
All games will be conducted under NCAA and State of Vermont guidelines. Currently, spectators will not be permitted at Hornet home games.
Veteran head coach David Pasiak returns for his fourth season at the helm of the Hornets. Lyndon last winter finished the season 7-18 and 4-10 in conference play. There are three local players on this year’s 18-man roster, including senior Kenan Hajdarevic (St. Johnsbury), junior Antonio Carlisle (St. Johnsbury) and freshman Brett Roy (Newport). Other Vermonters on the squad include Levi Haviland (Poultney), Neal Mulligan (Marshfield), Jon Baker (Poultney) and Cam Coloutti (Fair Haven).
Lyndon opens its season against visiting Clarkson University. The game will be only the third meeting all-time between the two schools and the first in 30 years. The Hornets and Golden Knights, members of the Liberty League, previously squared off in the 1990-1991 and 1980-1981 season.
The Hornets take to the road for the first time on Feb. 9, traveling to in-state rival Castleton University. Castleton is a former NAC member but left for the Little East Conference in 2018-19. That season was the last time the Hornets and Spartans met, as the two teams played in the Union College Sig Makofski Tournament in November of 2018.
Lyndon will then challenge defending NAC champion SUNY Canton in a home-and-home series on Feb. 12 and 14. The Hornets travel to northern New York first, with the Roos making the trek to the Northeast Kingdom two days later. Last season the Hornets upended the Roos on back-to-back days to provide one of the biggest highlights of the 2019-20 season.
The following weekend the Hornets will play another in-state rival, Norwich University, on back-to-back days. Lyndon will visit the Cadets on Feb. 20, and the two teams will compete again the following day in Stannard Gymnasium. Last season the Hornets defeated Norwich for the first time since becoming an NCAA Division III program in 2010.
The Hornets will then square off against New England College in a pair of games — in Lyndonville on Feb. 25 and in Henniker (N.H.) two days later. The Pilgrims have established themselves as one of the top Division III programs in New England and are the defending New England Collegiate Conference champions. NEC is another former NAC member and captured the NAC title in 2017-18, their final season in the conference.
The Hornets will close out the regular season with a pair of contests against fellow Northern Vermont University campus and NAC rival NVU-Johnson. The Badgers will host the Hornets on March 4, then travel to Lyndon for senior day on March 6.
