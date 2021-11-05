LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is looking to become a contender in the race for the North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball championship this season. The Hornets were picked to finish third in the NAC’s East Division and figure to be a factor in the conference.
Lyndon returns 12 players from their 2020-21 team, which went 5-5 in a campaign abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic. That marked the best record posted by a Lyndon team since the program rejoined the NCAA in 2008.
Senior co-captain Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.) was a second-team NAC All-Conference selection in 2019-20, the last season that the conference conducted men’s basketball. Falkenburg has started all 60 games in his Hornet career, averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting 50.7% from the floor and 36.5% from behind the three-point arc.
Fellow co-captains juniors Tyrese Harris (Fort Benning, Ga.) and Antonio Carlisle (St. Johnsbury) also return. Harris averaged 10.5 points and a team-best 3.5 assists per game last season while Carlisle averaged 7.2 points per contest.
Senior Luke Fredsell (Whitesboro, N.Y.) also returns for his fourth campaign. He averaged 7.7 points and 3.4 assists per game a year ago. Junior Levi Haviland (Poultney) is entering his third season with the Hornets. He averaged 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.
The roster also includes seven sophomores who saw their first taste of college action last year. Mondwell Bukle (Pyeongtaek, South Korea) heads that group after showing explosive flashes as a freshman. Forwards Brett Roy (Newport), Aiden Trapani (Deltona, Fla.), Isaac McCann (Phoenix, Ariz.), and Yusuf Elhag (Tampa, Fla.), along with guards Jeremy Peralta (Hagerstown, Md.) and Kai Burridge (New York, N.Y.) are also expected to make an impact this season.
Seven talented newcomers round out the roster. Guard Max Milton (Ithaca, N.Y. was with the Hornets last fall, but did not see any game action. Forward Jaden Phillips (Tempe, Ariz.) and guard Luke Bergmans (Ferrisburgh) join the Hornets by way of Mesa Community College and the University of Vermont respectively. Both are in their first intercollegiate season.
Forward Shawn Gonsalves (New York, N.Y.) will redshirt this season, after playing for Evangel University a year ago. True freshmen Gregory Fitzgerald (Brattleboro), Zack Kuhnert (Bakersfield, Calif.) and Ben Lyons (St. Johnsbury) round out the roster.
Veteran head coach David Pasiak, in his fifth season at Lyndon and 23rd overall as a college head coach, feels that the Hornets are poised to reap the rewards of the seeds sown over the past four seasons.
“We have improved every season since I arrived at Lyndon. It has been a process to establish our foundation and core values,” Pasiak said. “Now we enter this season with great veteran leadership and a deep and versatile roster that’s prepared to be a significant factor in the NAC. I expect us to continue on an upward trajectory and be playing our best basketball down the stretch of the season.”
Husson University has been picked to win the East, while SUNY Canton has been tapped to take the top spot in the West. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC Championship Tournament. The tournament champion will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.
Lyndon will tip off the season this weekend when the Hornets host the annual Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic on Saturday and Sunday. The Hornets will take on Bard College at 4 p.m. on Saturday, following the 2 p.m. tournament opener between Vermont Technical College and Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
The winners of Saturday’s games will square off for the Classic championship at 2 on Sunday, with the losers meeting in a noon consolation game.
