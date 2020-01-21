Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team spent several days of their January break spending time with students at four Northeast Kingdom schools. The Hornets visited Troy Elementary School on Jan. 9, Charleston Elementary School and Brighton Elementary School on Jan. 14 and Coventry Village School on Jan. 16
Team members visited classrooms at each of the schools and talked with students about the transition to college, moving away from home, financial aid, scholarships, the recruitment process and the importance of working hard in school so they are prepared for college. They also organized shooting competitions and games and interacted with the students during their lunch and recess. The students had the opportunity to ask the players questions about their majors, why they chose Lyndon, and how they developed their skills as basketball players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.