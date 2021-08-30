LYNDONVILLE — The NVU-Lyndon men’s soccer team is looking to make noise in the North Atlantic Conference this season. The Hornets were picked to finish sixth in the NAC’s East Division but look to outperform that prediction.
Nine players return, including six who started in 2019 — the last time the Hornets took to the pitch. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sophomore goalkeeper Brett Roy (Newport/North Country), an outstanding shot-stopper and vocal leader, will backstop the Hornets. Captains Garrick Webster and Luc Parrett both bring significant experience to the roster.
Webster, a junior center midfielder, is a high-IQ player with great vision who started all 16 games as a freshman in 2019. Parrett, a senior midfielder, brings a great work ethic and the most game experience on the roster.
Several newcomers are expected to make an immediate impact. Gilbert Flores, a freshman striker, is another high-IQ player who was a big goal scorer in high school. Robert Wood (St. Johnsbury), is a tenacious center midfielder whose strength is reading the field and being a disruptor defensively. Nick Trapp is a physical freshman striker who should also make an immediate contribution.
Rob Carey returns for his seventh year as head coach. He is very optimistic about the potential of this year’s team. “We will be young, but no team will be more eager to prove themselves and improve upon past seasons. The guys are hungry for competition and have made the conscious decision to make each other better in training sessions to prepare us for the NAC.
“I fully expect to take a few teams by surprise and have a good showing on the pitch. We are a blue-collar team, with a growing soccer IQ and a new identity to mold and shape. We are all very excited for the season to start.”
The Hornets kick off the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a non-conference matchup at Norwich University. The home opener will take place on Saturday, when Fisher College visits Varsity Field. NVU-Lyndon will open North Atlantic Conference play on Saturday, Sept. 11, at home against Thomas College.
AC coaches have picked the Hornets to finish sixth in the East Division. Husson University has been picked to win the East, while SUNY Canton has been tapped to take the top spot in the West. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC Championship Tournament. The tournament champion will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.
