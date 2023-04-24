AUGUSTA, ME — Thomas College swept all nine matches against Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and captured the 2023 North Atlantic Conference championship on Saturday afternoon.
The championship match was played at A-Copi Tennis and Sports Center. Thomas improved to 11-7 on the season, while Lyndon completed its campaign at 4-7.
The Terriers jumped in front by taking all three doubles flights. Jose Alfonso and Nicolas Arenas got things started with an 8-1 win over Lyndon’s Jeffrey Blais (Newport, VT) and David Gratton (Newport, VT) in first doubles. Kegan Rodrigue and Caleb Daigneault took third doubles from Matthew Condon and Joseph Patrick Osborn, also by an 8-1 score. Second doubles was the most competitive of the three flights, with Laim Gould and Gabriel McPhail downing Quinlan Peer and Garrivk Webster, 8-3.
Thomas continued to dominate the match when play shifted to singles. Arenas cruised past Blais, 6-0, 6-1, and Alfonso bested Peer, 6-0, 6-2, in the first two flights, clinching the match and the championship for the Terriers.
The Terriers completed the sweep with wins in the other four singles flights. McPhail was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Webster at three, Gould topped Gratton, 6-3, 6-3 at four, Rodrigue downed Condon, 6-2, 6-3 at five, and Daigneault bested James Salvas (Morrisville, VT), 6-3, 6-3 at six.
The Hornets completed the season with their third playoff appearance in the past four championship seasons and their second finals appearance in the past three. Lyndon will lose Condon, Peer, and Webster to graduation. Blais, Gratton, Osborn, and Salvas are expected to return and form the nucleus of the team in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.