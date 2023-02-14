Hornet Men, Women Seeded Fourth In NAC Hoops Tournament

Visting Wheaton topples Lyndon 85-57 in a Division III men's basketball game at Stannard Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Brothers Alex (Wheaton) and Antonio (Lyndon) Carlisle, both former St. J Academy standouts, met as foes for the first time in college. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s and women’s hoops teams are both seeded fourth in the East Division for the North Atlantic Conference basketball championships that begin Friday night.
The Hornet women will travel to top-seeded Maine Maritime Academy for a quarterfinal contest at 5:30 p.m.
The Lyndon men head to No. 1 University of Maine at Farmington for a 5 0’clock tip-off.
The Hornet women and Mariners played back-to-back games in Castine during the regular season, with Maine Maritime emerging victorious both times, 76-40, and 79-40.
The Lyndon dropped a pair of games to UMF during the regular season, 106-75, and 100-78.
The winner of Friday’s Lyndon-Maine Maritime matchup will advance to the semifinals and face the winner of Friday’s other quarterfinal at Farmington between No. 2 Husson and No. 3 University of Maine at Presque Isle. The semifinal will be played at 2 on Saturday at Maine Maritime.
The winner of Friday’s Lyndon-UMF matchup will advance to the semifinals and face the winner of Friday’s other quarterfinal at Farmington between No. 2 Husson and No. 3 University of Maine at Presque Isle. That game will be also be played on Saturday at 2.
