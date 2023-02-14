Hornet Men, Women Seeded Fourth In NAC Hoops Tournament
Visting Wheaton topples Lyndon 85-57 in a Division III men's basketball game at Stannard Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Brothers Alex (Wheaton) and Antonio (Lyndon) Carlisle, both former St. J Academy standouts, met as foes for the first time in college. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s and women’s hoops teams are both seeded fourth in the East Division for the North Atlantic Conference basketball championships that begin Friday night.

The Hornet women will travel to top-seeded Maine Maritime Academy for a quarterfinal contest at 5:30 p.m.

