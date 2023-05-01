Hornet Pitchers Rodriguez, Bigelow Snag NAC Honors

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball players Carlos Rodriguez and Nathan Bigelow were recognized by the North Atlantic Conference for their play during the last week.
Rodriguez (La Mirada, Calif.) was named the Baseball Pitcher of the Week and Bigelow (East Hampton, Conn.) was named the Co-Rookie of the Week for the week ending April 30. Bigelow shared Rookie of the Week honors with Jack Montanye of the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute.
Rodriguez is the first Hornet to earn Pitcher of the Week since James Mundy earned the distinction in April of 2018. Bigelow is the first Rookie of the Week since Jordan Cane in 2021.
Rodriguez, a sophomore left-hander, had a dominating performance on the mound in Lyndon’s 12-10 victory over the University of Maine at Presque Isle in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader. He went 8.1 innings, allowing four runs, three earned. He struck out 12 Owls and only walked one. After allowing a first-inning run, he shut UMPI out over the next seven innings. Rodriguez has been one of the top pitchers in the conference all season. He leads the NAC in strikeouts (46) and innings pitched (52.1) and is tied for the lead in wins (4).
Bigelow, a freshman right-hander, came through with his most impressive outing of the season in Saturday’s series opener against UMPI. He threw a complete game five-hitter and earned his first collegiate win. He struck out five without walking a batter. Bigelow also pitched a scoreless inning in relief against Thomas College last Thursday, striking out two in the process. He has made nine appearances on the mound this season, starting seven times. He has 29 strikeouts against only eight walks in 30.1 innings of work.
Lyndon completed their season with a four-game sweep of UMPI over the weekend. The Hornets finished 12-23 overall and 8-8 in NAC play. Rodriguez and Bigelow are expected to be among the anchors of the pitching staff next season.
