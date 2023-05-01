Hornet Pitchers Rodriguez, Bigelow Snag NAC Honors
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball players Carlos Rodriguez and Nathan Bigelow were recognized by the North Atlantic Conference. (Photos Courtesy Lyndon Athletics)

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball players Carlos Rodriguez and Nathan Bigelow were recognized by the North Atlantic Conference for their play during the last week.

Rodriguez (La Mirada, Calif.) was named the Baseball Pitcher of the Week and Bigelow (East Hampton, Conn.) was named the Co-Rookie of the Week for the week ending April 30. Bigelow shared Rookie of the Week honors with Jack Montanye of the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute.

