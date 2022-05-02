Hornet Softball Seeded Fifth For NAC Tourney

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon's Seairra Anderson fist-bumps coach Kevin Valentine during the Hornets' 5-3 win over NVU-Johnson in Game 1 of an NCAA Division III softball doubleheader in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball team will look to extend its most successful season in recent memory this weekend when it competes in this week’s 2022 North Atlantic Conference tournament.
The Hornets are the No. 5 seed for the double-elimination tournament, which will take place Friday through Sunday at Husson University’s Robert & Frances O’Keefe Field.
The Hornets qualified for the tournament by finishing in third place in the NAC’s East Division. The top three finishers in each division make up the six-team field. Seedings for the tournament were determined by adding each team’s NCAA Division III winning percentage with its strength of schedule, as published by the NCAA with its regional ranking data. The seeds are as follows:
Lyndon will be making its first NAC tournament appearance since 2014. The Hornets finished the regular season with a 17-11 overall record, the program’s most wins and first winning season since Lyndon joined the NAC in 2008-09.
The Hornets will open their quest for the NAC tournament title on Friday morning, taking on No. 4 Thomas College at 10 a.m. The Terriers swept a regular-season doubleheader from the Hornets, winning 10-5 and 21-2 this past Saturday.
The winner of Friday morning’s game will face tournament host and top-seeded Husson at 2 p.m. on Friday. The loser will play an elimination game on Saturday morning at 11 against the loser of Friday afternoon’s game between SUNY Cobleskill and the winner of Friday’s noon game between Cazenovia and SUNY Canton.
The winner of this weekend’s tournament will earn automatic qualification to the 2022 NCAA Division III softball championship. The NCAA tournament will begin with regional play the weekend of May 13-15, and culminate with the championship tournament in Salem, Va., May 26-31.
