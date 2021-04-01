Hornet Softball Set To Open NAC Play This Weekend

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball team will play North Atlantic Conference games for the first time in nearly two years this weekend. The Hornets will face NVU-Johnson in a home and home pair of doubleheaders. Lyndon has played four non-conference games so far this season. The 2020 season was cut short prior to the start of conference play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lyndon roster only contains three players who saw action in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Senior captain and catcher Cassie Black (Tolland, Conn.) returns for her fourth season. Junior pitcher and infielder Gracie Ducker (Lyndonville) is Lyndon’s most experienced pitcher. Junior Marin Fowler (Plainfield) is expected to be one of the Hornets’ best gloves in the outfield.
Three other Hornets, sophomore captain Madison Reardon (Saranac Lake, N.Y.), junior Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury), and sophomore Ashley Hart (Hampton, N.H.) were on the Hornet roster last season but were unable to get on the field before the season was canceled. Reardon is expected to see time in the outfield and as a pitcher. Porter and Hart will get work as corner infielders.
Pitcher Victoria Valentine (East Burke) and infielder Jaydan Allinson (Miami, Ariz.) head this year’s group of newcomers. Valentine will make an immediate impact in the pitching circle. When not pitching she will see duty as both an infielder and an outfielder. Allinson is expected to see time at shortstop and bring a big bat to the lineup. She will also see some time as a pitcher.
Senior infielder Faith Poirier (Portsmouth, N.H.), freshman infielder Dyllynn Burton (Plainfield), and four sophomores, outfielders Rawniesha Davis (St. Johnsbury), Danielle Robinson (Strafford, Vt.), and Autumn Walsh (Brownington), and utility player Nyah Garner (Birmingham, Ala.) round out the Hornet roster.
Hornet head coach Kevin Valentine is entering his second season. He is pleased with his team’s progress and looks for the Hornets to be a factor in the NAC race.
“We have tremendous team chemistry and although we are very young and inexperienced we have a lot of talent,” said Lyndon coach Kevin Valentine. “We will look to get better in each inning of each game and learn how to win. We will be a competitive team in our conference by season’s end.”
The Hornets have been picked to finish sixth in the NAC’s East Division in 2021, according to the NAC preseason coaches poll. 2019 and 2018 NAC champion Husson University has been picked to win the East, while NAC newcomer SUNY Cobleskill has been picked to win the West. The predicted order of finish is:
East Division
1. Husson University
2. Thomas College
3. University of Maine at Presque Isle
4. University of Maine at Farmington
5. NVU-Johnson
6. NVU-Lyndon
West Division
1. SUNY Coblekill
2. Cazenovia College
T3. SUNY Polytechnic Institute
T3. SUNY Canton
5. SUNY Delhi
