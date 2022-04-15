Northern Vermont University-Lyndon's Jordan Adams drops a bunt during the Hornet's 5-3 win over NVU-Johnson in Game 1 of an NCAA Division III softball doubleheader in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon's Seairra Anderson fist-bumps coach Kevin Valentine during the Hornet's 5-3 win over NVU-Johnson in Game 1 of an NCAA Division III softball doubleheader in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Hornet and Butterfly — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon catcher Claudia Knapp awaits a pitch during the Hornets' 5-3 win over NVU-Johnson in Game 1 of a doubleheader during the Hornets' home opener in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon's Amber Everett rounds third during the Hornet's 5-3 win over NVU-Johnson in Game 1 of an NCAA Division III softball doubleheader in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
From left, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon's Seairra Anderson, Victoria Valentine, Saleena Porter, Riann Fortin and Amber Everett meet in the circle during their 5-3 win over NVU-Johnson in Game 1 of an NCAA Division III softball doubleheader in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
After playing its first 16 games on the road, the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball team swept away rival NVU-Johnson in its home opener Friday afternoon at the Skip Pound Softball Complex
The Hornets pulled out a 5-3 North Atlantic Conference victory in the opener, before picking up a 7-3 win in the nightcap.
Lyndon evens its record at 9-9 on the season and improves to 3-2 in NAC play. Johnson falls to 1-22 overall and remains winless in five NAC outings.
Game 1: Tied 3-3 going into the fourth, Johnson got two runners on, but Hornet pitcher Victoria Valentine (Lyndon) pitched her way out of the jam without yielding a run. Then in the bottom half of the inning, Riann Fortin (Derby) beat out an infield hit leading off. After moving to second on a ground out, Fortin scored on a base hit, giving the Hornets their first lead of the game.
Valentine scattered eight hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking two. AMber Everett went 3-for-4 with eight putouts from second base without an error.
Game 2: Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) belted a two-run homer in the first inning. Valentine then drew a walk, stole second, then came home to make it 4-2,
Lyndon pushed across another run in the fifth when Valentine again walked and stole second. This time she scored when teammate Lauren Siciliano reached on the fourth Badger error of the game. Porter’s sixth-inning RBI single made it 7-3 Hornets.
The Hornets travel to Bay Path University for a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
