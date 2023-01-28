Hornet Women Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss
Lyndon tops Vermont Tech 87-33 in the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lyndon will play Johnson in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

CASTINE, Maine — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon led for much of the early going of Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game at Maine Maritime Academy. The Hornets were unable to keep the advantage, however, as MMA took control in the second quarter and cruised to a 79-40 victory.

The Mariners improved to 13-5 on the season. MMA is unbeaten in nine conference starts. Lyndon fell to 9-10 on the season and 2-8 in conference.

