Hornet Women Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss

Lyndon tops Vermont Tech 87-33 in the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lyndon will play Johnson in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
CASTINE, Maine — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon led for much of the early going of Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game at Maine Maritime Academy. The Hornets were unable to keep the advantage, however, as MMA took control in the second quarter and cruised to a 79-40 victory.
The Mariners improved to 13-5 on the season. MMA is unbeaten in nine conference starts. Lyndon fell to 9-10 on the season and 2-8 in conference.
Despite the loss, Lyndon secured a spot in the NAC quarterfinals by virtue of Husson University’s victory over Thomas College and the University of Maine at Presque Isle’s victory over the University of Maine at Farmington. The quarterfinal round of the NAC tournament will be played on Friday, Feb. 17, on the home courts of the East and West Division regular-season champions.
Jacquelin Castro came off the bench to lead MMA with a game-high 26 points on 11 of 12 shooting and eight rebounds. Maria Barela added 13 points and seven rebounds and Lauren Plissey chipped in with 12 points. Sage Smith (Colebrook, N.H.) was the only Lyndon player to reach double figures, as she finished with 15 points.
The Hornets travel to Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts for a non-conference contest on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
MEN
MAINE MARITIME 86, LYNDON 85: In Castine, Maine, the Mariners rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to knock off the visiting Hornets.
MMA improved to 8-12 on the season and 4-7 in NAC play while Lyndon had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 6-14 overall and 3-6 in conference.
Carter Rubin paced MMA with 24 points. Curt Heinz finished with 19 points and nine rebounds and Isaiah Oquendo also reached double figures with 16 points.
For Lyndon, Peyton Olsen tallied a game-high 25 points and Mondwell Bukle added 22 points. Gregory Gonyea Jr. chipped in with 13 points and Justin Phillips tallied nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Lyndon will return to Maine next weekend for two more NAC contests at Husson University. The Hornets and Eagles will tip off on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m., and again on Saturday afternoon at 3.
