WATERVILLE, Maine — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon jumped out to a huge early lead, then escaped Thomas College with a 73-67 North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball victory.
The Hornets evened their overall record at 9-9 and improve their conference record to 3-7. Thomas falls to 2-16 and 1-8 in the NAC. It was also Lyndon’s first win in NAC East play and moves the Hornets one game in front of the Terriers.
Faith Poirier and Lea Crompton led Lyndon with 22 points apiece. Sage Smith (Colebrook) was the only other Hornet in double figures, ending the night with 14 points.
Kayle Ravagli led Thomas with a game-high 29 point effort. Samantha Fortin finished with 11 points and Brianne Benecke pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds and dished out a game high 10 assists.
Lyndon connected on 25 of 55 shots (45.5%), including seven of 17 (41.2%) from behind the three-point arc. Thomas made 26 of their 58 attempts (44.8%), including six of 15 (40.0%) from distance. The Terriers held a 32-26 rebounding advantage and turned the ball over 28 times, compared to 23 for Lyndon.
The Hornets will close out the regular season this weekend with a pair of NAC games at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Friday’s tip-off will be at 7 p.m. Saturday’s rematch is set to start at 3.
