Hornet Women Kick Off Soccer Season Sept. 4

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon released its 2021 women’s soccer schedule on Wednesday, the Hornets returning to the pitch this fall for the first time in over 22 months after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hornets have a 16-game regular-season slate, beginning with the season home opener at home against Fisher on Sept. 4.
Ben Arsenault makes his debut as Lyndon’s head coach this fall. Arsenault, also the Hornet women’s basketball coach, took over the reins of the women’s soccer program in June of 2020. The Hornet look to bounce back from their last competitive season in 2019 when they finished with a 1-17 overall record.
The schedule also features nine North Atlantic Conference matchups. Lyndon competes in the NAC’s East Division for women’s soccer along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Thomas College. The Hornets will square off against all five division rivals and will play four crossover games against NAC East schools Cazenovia College, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.
NVU-Lyndon’s seven non-conference matches include contests against in-state rivals Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Vermont Technical College, fellow New England Division 3 schools Mitchell College, New England College, and Rivier University, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member Fisher College, and United States Small College Athletic Association member Paul Smith’s College.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Back after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, the Hornet women’s tennis team kicks off its 2021 season Sept. 1 at Castleton.
Veteran head coach Laura Laramee returns for her 10th season as Hornet women’s coach. NVU-Lyndon will be seeking its third consecutive NAC playoff berth, as the Hornets reached the conference semifinals in both 2018 and 2019.
The Hornets currently have 10 games on the slate, with the potential of adding additional contests. Lyndon will face North Atlantic Conference rivals Husson University, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, and Thomas College two times apiece. They are also scheduled to face NAC opponent SUNY Delhi, in-state rival Castleton University, Plattsburgh State University, and Plymouth State University once each.
The top finishers in the NAC regular season standings will meet for the NAC championship on the first weekend in October.
